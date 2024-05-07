  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
Safer Roads Alliance to host FREE mature driver roadshow

Author: Northants Police Published: 15th April 2024 08:57

 Are you a mature driver who relies on being able to drive and lives in Northamptonshire? Then this FREE roadshow is for you!

Driving is an important part of our everyday life, and the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance (NSRA) is keen to help keep mature drivers to drive safer for longer.

Our driving ability to drive changes over time for varied reasons, especially as we get older. It is important that we recognise whether and how our driving is changing so we can stay safe and protect both ourselves and those around us.

The NSRA’s Mature Driver Roadshow is aimed at drivers aged 60+ and will cover all distinct aspects of driving. There will be a short talk and then time to meet informally with our stand holders.

Free advice will be available on car adaptions, eyesight, how your prescription medications may affect you, and much more. There will also be FREE ‘hint and tip’ sessions available to book, delivered by Northampton Advanced Motorists.

The roadshow takes place on Tuesday, May 7, at The Goods Shed, 227 John Clark Way, Rushden NN10 0AW - (https://what3words.com/minority.mows.interrupt).

Book your FREE tickets for either the 9.30am or 1pm session via Eventbrite:
https://www.universe.com/mature-drivers-rushden-2024

