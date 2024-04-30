Can we help? Rotary Club of Towcester

  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 16th April 2024 09:25

The Rotary Club of Towcester has recently made available a sum of money to assist worthwhile causes in Towcester and the surroundling area.

Consideration will be given to both individuls and orgnisations who can demonstrate a real need and where our donation will make a significant and long term improvement to the rectpient.

Applications should be made by submitting the application form, copies of which are available for download from the Rotary Club of Towcester's web site - www.towcester-rotary.org.uk 

Applications should be submitted via email to steveharding@towcester-rotary.org.uk by the 30th April 2024.

Nearby postcodes

