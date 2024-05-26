Share your views on helping Brackley High Street to flourish

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th April 2024 10:27

Brackley is a unique market town based on a proud heritage and boasts independent businesses, boutique shops, quaint eateries and more. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are keen to establish a clear vision for building on Brackley’s strengths to ultimately enhance the community and sustainably grow the economy.

Residents and visitors are being asked to share their ideas about enhancing Brackley and any improvements they would like to see made to the high street.

Nationally, high streets across the UK are facing a variety of challenges and many people are using them differently to how they have done in the past. Now is the time to reflect on the future of the high street and particularly how Brackley can prosper.

WNC’s Brackley Town Centre Manager has been working closely with local businesses, organisations, and Brackley Town Council to champion the local community, to harness the pride in the town and to establish opportunities to improve the local high street and benefit every local resident, business and visitor.

We need your help to shape ideas for these improvements and have set out a series of questions to understand your current and future uses of Brackley High Street and how you’d like to see the high street improved.

Some of the ideas already suggested include:

An improved marketing strategy to raise awareness around what is available to residents and promote the town to visitors

Working alongside landlords and commercial agents to encourage leasing of empty premises and provide more choice to prospective businesses and investors

Attracting more independent businesses to relocate to or open additional branches in Brackley

Tailored support & guidance to nurture new business start-ups

Delivery of more town centre events; including music, pavement dining and activities for families

Additional markets and stalls to provide more choice and attract people to the town

Considering the introduction of a Town Gift Card or loyalty scheme to encourage people to spend locally

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration & Growth, said: “Everyone in Northamptonshire knows our area is a unique destination for every resident, visitor, business and investor to enjoy time and time again, and that’s why we want to make visiting here the best experience it can be.

“Brackley is one of the gems in West Northamptonshire’s crown and I encourage everyone in the County and beyond to take part in this idea gathering exercise and help us to shape, develop and prioritise projects and adapt the high street experience to meet the needs of the local community and visitors.”

Take part in the survey by visiting the WNC Consultation Hub by midnight on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

