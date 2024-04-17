Scheme to help local businesses reach net zero

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 17th April 2024 12:09

The programme is specifically tailored to help small and medium sized businesses make the transition to net zero and implement their sustainability plans and has received £630,854 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a central part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

The Net Zero West Northants project combines technical advice and diagnostic work with access to grant funding to enable qualifying businesses to invest in decarbonisation activities, and is part of the Council's commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth across the West Northamptonshire area. West Northamptonshire Council has a target for the area to reach net zero as a whole by 2045 and this fund will be a catalyst to realising this target.

Following a competitive tendering process, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has appointed Ngage Solutions to deliver the programme.

Ngage are leaders in this field and will work with local businesses to help them understand more about their carbon footprint, providing information, advice and guidance on decarbonisation solutions, including how the business can monitor reduction in carbon emissions. The free support will include 1-2-1 sessions, workshops and the use of expert diagnostic tools.

Grants are match-funded and will initially cover 50% of project cost between the value of £1,000 - £20,000. Examples of projects that can be funded include LED lighting, solar panels, insulation and glazing, heating and cooling systems, new energy efficient equipment, and water and waste reduction technologies.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This decarbonisation programme highlights our commitment to supporting local businesses while reducing West Northamptonshire’s carbon emissions as we all move towards a net zero future.

“As well as saving businesses money, energy saving solutions have many cross-benefits for the wider community, including better air quality and improved health and wellbeing for residents.

“This scheme is one of many ways in which we are actively driving the local economy to ensure inclusive, sustainable growth, making West Northants the perfect place to live, work, visit and invest. I encourage all businesses to take a look at the website and see how they could benefit from this support today.”

Daniel Cope, Climate Change Project Manager at Ngage Solutions, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with West Northamptonshire Council to support local businesses in measuring their carbon footprint and providing the necessary funding to fuel their decarbonisation endeavours.

“Often, just knowing where to start on the journey can be a major hurdle for many organisations to take action, and that’s where our team can step in to assist.

“With our extensive experience of closely collaborating with hundreds of businesses to accelerate their journey to net zero, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of sustainability initiatives. From driving cost savings to boosting staff morale and seizing green marketing opportunities, the benefits are tangible."

Find out more about how your business can take part by visiting the Net Zero West Northants website.

