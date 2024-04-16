  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"The newsletter is a great source of information and brings the area to life; keep up the good work"
- Phyllis Brockhurst
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Thousands of pupils allocated primary school

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th April 2024 11:43

This year, 94 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up from 93 per cent last year.

4,500 reception places at primary school have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today (16 April 2024).

This year, 94 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up from 93 per cent last year.

99.2 per cent of families were offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “We are very pleased that so many families were able to secure a place at a preferred school for their child. The Council remains committed to ensuring that children have the best possible start to their education and this is reflected in the continued high number of school preferences met.”

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online will receive their email offer today (16 April).

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 100 per cent, up from 98 per cent last year.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies