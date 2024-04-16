Thousands of pupils allocated primary school

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th April 2024 11:43

4,500 reception places at primary school have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today (16 April 2024).

This year, 94 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up from 93 per cent last year.

99.2 per cent of families were offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “We are very pleased that so many families were able to secure a place at a preferred school for their child. The Council remains committed to ensuring that children have the best possible start to their education and this is reflected in the continued high number of school preferences met.”

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online will receive their email offer today (16 April).

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 100 per cent, up from 98 per cent last year.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.

