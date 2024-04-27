  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Town Mayor's Cheese & Wine Night

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 16th April 2024 18:46
Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its very first Cheese & Wine Night on Saturday 27 April 2024 in aid of the Towcester Town Mayor's Charities.
 
Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its very first Cheese & Wine Night on Saturday 27 April 2024 in aid of the Towcester Town Mayor's Charities.

Brewery director, John, will be hosting an evening pairing a selection of four wines - a French Merlot, a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, a French Cabernet Sauvignon and a South African Chardonnay - along with four different cheeses sourced from local cheesemonger, Cheese On Towcest'.

Towcester Town Mayor, David Tarbun, said, " We are so looking forward to this Cheese & Wine Night and, with the Mill's support, are hoping to raise a few hundred pounds for my three very worthwhile charities; the Towcester Foodbank, The Lighthouse Centre and Towcester's Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe. It'll be my last event as Mayor so I do hope as many people as possible take up this opportunity to come along and enjoy a fabulous evening of delicious wine and delicious cheese!"

The Cheese & Wine night will take place in the Malt Room on the second floor. Tickets cost £24pp and can be purchased via the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies