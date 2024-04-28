  • Bookmark this page

The Towcester Tidy Up

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 18th April 2024 12:09

 

On the weekend 27th/28th April 2024 the Rotary Club of Towcester is organisng the TOWCESTER TIDY UP.

Come along and help keep Towcester in pristine condition.  All equipment is provided, all you have to do is dress accordongly.  This is a great way to invlove the family and undertake a great civic job helping to keep our environment safe and tidy. 

There are 4 sessions...

  1. Saturday, 27th April - 10.00am to 12.00pm - The Rec, Islington Road - NN12 6AU
  2. Saturday, 27th April - 2.00pm to 4.00pm - Freemasons Car Park, Northampton Road - NN12 6PW
  3. Sunday, 28th April - 10.00am to 12.00pm - Sponne Shopping Centre C.P. - NN12 6EX
  4. Sunday, 28th April - 2.00pm to 4.00pm - The Mill Brewery Car Park - NN12 6YY 

So come along, enjoy a session in the open air and do your bit for the environment.

Please contact David Reed by calling 07970 597044 or sending an email to dreedsfm@sky.com 

 

