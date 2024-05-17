Be a part of Northampton’s historic Market

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 21st April 2024 13:44

Local market traders and businesses who are interested in moving to the revitalised Northampton Market Square are encouraged to submit an expression of interest.

Northampton is home to one of the longest running outdoor markets in Europe. The historic market square is undergoing extensive refurbishment and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is looking for traders to be a part of the revitalised market as it opens late summer 2024.

Existing and prospective traders are invited to attend a drop-in session at Northampton Library, Abington Street, Northampton NN1 2BA with WNC and Business & Intellectual Property Centre Northamptonshire (BIPC) on Monday 22 April 2024 between 10am and 12pm to find out more about the move back to Market Square. There is no need to book, just pop in and visit the Carnegie room on level one. If you have any questions, please emailevents.nbc@westnorthants.gov.uk

WNC colleagues will be on hand to speak to attendees about opportunities at the revitalised market once it opens this summer, and to discuss their requirements for the new market location.

BIPC Northamptonshire will provide valuable information on how to start and grow a trading business. They will provide guidance on how to get and use information which identifies customer desires and how best to meet them.

As part of the extensive refurbishment traders will have access to bespoke, fixed permanent stalls as well as pop up stalls. These modern stalls benefit from electric, water and lighting, can be customised to meet the needs of traders and provide a safe and secure place to store goods. The Market Square will be enhanced by the new shoe-inspired water feature, dedicated events space and improved landscaping will create a welcoming destination and drive footfall into Northampton town centre.

Cllr Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth said:

“The refurbishment of our Market Square is a core part of the significant investment in and regeneration of Northampton.

“It is great to see the project progress and I am pleased that we can now start accepting expressions of interest for traders to move into the bespoke market stalls when they open later in the year.”

If you have a great business or business idea and want to become part of Northampton’s rich heritage – get in touch to register your interest by contactingmarketsoffice@westnorthants.gov.uk before the deadline on 17 May 2024.

