  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James – a good read as usual! Congratulations"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Statement regarding council leadership stands down

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th April 2024 10:44

Cllr Nunn has been Leader of the Council since May 2021. Election of the new Leader of the Council will take place at the West Northamptonshire Council’s Annual Council meeting on 16 May 2024.Cllr Nunn has been Leader of the Council since May 2021. Election of the new Leader of the Council will take place at the West Northamptonshire Council’s Annual Council meeting on 16 May 2024.

West Northamptonshire Council has been informed by Cllr Jonathan Nunn that he has decided to stand down as Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member with immediate effect.

Cllr Nunn has been Leader of the Council since May 2021. Election of the new Leader of the Council will take place at the West Northamptonshire Council’s Annual Council meeting on 16 May 2024.

Until this time the Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Adam Brown, will carry out the role of Leader alongside his current Cabinet duties for housing, culture and leisure.

Cllr Brown said: “I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to Jonathan for all his hard work and commitment as Leader during the crucial, formative years of our Council and the important role he has played in shaping the strong and effective organisation it is today.

“We now look ahead to continue to build upon all the good work we are doing as a council to deliver services to residents across West Northamptonshire.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies