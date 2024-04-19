Statement regarding council leadership stands down

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th April 2024 10:44

Cllr Nunn has been Leader of the Council since May 2021. Election of the new Leader of the Council will take place at the West Northamptonshire Council’s Annual Council meeting on 16 May 2024.

West Northamptonshire Council has been informed by Cllr Jonathan Nunn that he has decided to stand down as Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member with immediate effect.

Until this time the Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Adam Brown, will carry out the role of Leader alongside his current Cabinet duties for housing, culture and leisure.



Cllr Brown said: “I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to Jonathan for all his hard work and commitment as Leader during the crucial, formative years of our Council and the important role he has played in shaping the strong and effective organisation it is today.



“We now look ahead to continue to build upon all the good work we are doing as a council to deliver services to residents across West Northamptonshire.”

