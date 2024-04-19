NN12

Local News Towcester Mill awarded CAMRA Town Pub of the Year Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd April 2024 11:46 Richard Burgham, Vice Chair of the CAMRA Northamptonshire branch, made the presentation to Brewery director, John Evans, on Friday 19 April 2024 Richard Burgham, Vice Chair of the CAMRA Northamptonshire branch, made the presentation to Brewery director, John Evans, on Friday 19 April 2024

Towcester Mill Brewery was awarded a top accolade from the Northamptonshire Campaign for Real Ale on Friday 19 April 2024 - Town Pub of the Year 2024!



The pubs judged were all in the current Good Beer Guide for the county and the shortlisted pubs were either previously voted as Pub of the Season or were high-scoring pubs using the National Beer Scoring Scheme.



Richard Burgham, Vice Chair of the CAMRA Northamptonshire branch, made the presentation to John in a packed Tap Room on the first evening of the Mill's annual St George's Day BeerFest.



"We are absolutely delighted," said Brewery director, John Evans. "We were awarded 'Spring Town Pub of the Season' as voted for by CAMRA members back in June 2023, so to be awarded the top accolade for the whole of the whole county for the whole year is truly fantastic. This award reflects the efforts the whole team goes to to make the Tap Room as welcoming as possible and we hope we continue to be a vital part of Towcester's high street and community spirit."