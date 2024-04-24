Join local council Audit & Governance Committee

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 24th April 2024 12:31

People with a passion for governance, financial management, and risk assessment are invited to step forward and become independent co-opted members of the West Northants Audit & Governance Committee.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking two dedicated individuals as independent co-opted members to join its Audit & Governance Committee.

The independent members will play an essential role in promoting excellence in governance, risk management, financial reporting, and counter fraud. They will actively participate in Committee meetings and provide independent assurance to the Council's members, residents, and stakeholders.

These non-voting members will assist in overseeing internal and external audit arrangements, reviewing financial statements and statutory accounts, and assessing the governance, risk management, and control arrangements of the Council.

Cllr Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: " We are excited to invite individuals who have strong knowledge and experience in financial management, accountancy, audit, governance, or risk management to join our Audit & Governance Committee. Your expertise will be critical in ensuring that our governance practices remain robust and effective for the benefit of our residents."

The appointments will initially be for a four-year period, with the potential for extension. Successful candidates will receive an annual allowance of £500 and are expected to attend approximately six in-person Committee meetings per year.

For further information and to download an application pack, please visit the WNC website. Applications should be submitted by Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

