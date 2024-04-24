Cheers to 10 Years

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 24th April 2024 07:39



Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary next month, having first opened its doors in May 2014.





“We are so proud of what we have achieved here at the Mill in the last 10 years,” said Brewery director, John Evans. “It’s not been without its challenges, especially during 2020 and 2021, but we are so lucky to have so much local support behind us, as well as a fantastic team of staff, both past and present, who are with us all the way.”



Towcester Mill will be celebrating its anniversary on Saturday 18 May, starting off with its annual Brewery Cycle Sportive in the morning, which now, in its fifth year, welcomes around 250 cyclists to Towcester to complete either a full pint or half pint cycle around the local countryside. Street food from local award-winning Moo Hatch then kicks off from 11.30am, culminating with some fantastic live music from rock, pop & blues band, Down South, in the Mill garden from 7pm.



“We feel so privileged to still be brewing here in Towcester after 10 years," added John. "We’ve not only received numerous awards for our beers over the years but we’ve been honoured to receive awards for our Tap Room too – most recently Northamptonshire CAMRA Town Pub of the Year 2024. It really is a very heartfelt ‘Cheers to 10 Years’ from all the team at the Mill. A massive thank you from all of us and we look forward to sharing a celebratory pint with all of you in May!"





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or via their social media channels. If you have supported the Mill from the very beginning then please do email them on info@towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - they'd love to hear from you! Keep up to speed with all the news and developments for the Mill's anniversary, either via their websiteor via their social media channels. If you have supported the Mill from the very beginning then please do email them on- they'd love to hear from you!

