Towcester prepares 22nd Annual Midsummer Music Festival

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 25th April 2024 10:30





Final preparations are underway for the 22nd annual Towcester Midsummer Music Festival which will take place in the heart of Towcester over the weekend of 21st - 23rd June 2024.





The music festival is a community event, providing a platform for the musical talents of local primary and secondary schools, performing arts school, community choirs and orchestras, music students, brass bands, local artistes and more, including the regular headline act, the very popular Lincoln Noel Jazz Trio.





The main event is organised jointly by the Rotary Club of Towcester, Towcester & District Lions Club and Towcester Town Council and supports the Town Mayor’s charities, which this year will be Macmillan Cancer Support, South Northants Youth Engagement and Dogs for Good. Over the years, town centre pubs have joined in the festival atmosphere by putting on their own entertainment.





Regular festival-goers will pay tribute to former Town Mayor, Geoffrey Iley, founder of the music festival, who sadly passed away in March at the age of 95. His daughter, Paula, said "Geoffrey became Mayor of Towcester in 2003 and with his beloved wife Loïs, devised many local events for charity. Inspired after visits to Figanières, a village in the south of France that hosts a music festival, Geoffrey started Towcester Midsummer Music Festival. This has continued and is now an important part of the town’s cultural life."





The event is funded entirely through local sponsorship. "We believe in the power of community collaboration, and that’s why we appreciate the incredible sponsors who make our event a reality. Our sponsors' unwavering support has fuelled our vision and allowed us to showcase the musical talent we have among us." said David Reed, Festival Chair, "We are always looking for sponsors to help us continue to achieve our aims to create an unforgettable experience for everyone. Sponsorship covers the costs of artistes, insurance, licences, venue hire, fireworks, health & safety, first aid, programmes and marketing. Without our generous sponsors, the festival could not go ahead. Additionally, the event relies on volunteers to help with organisation and stewarding." he added.





The website will be regularly updated with all the latest information and the full community programme as well as pub acts. Tickets for the community events will go on sale on 1st June, starting from £2 per person, via the website. Tickets may be sold on the door, subject to availability. Pub venues are generally free of charge or may charge a small charitable door entry fee. You can also follow the festival's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X @towcestermusic





If you would like to sponsor the event or get involved as a volunteer, please contact the organisers via the website.

