Bloodhound to put school children on the hunt for great careers

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th April 2024 09:14

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record car will be just one of the highlights of this summer’s STEAM Northants careers event at the University of Northampton (UON).

Another highlight of the event is set to be Immersive Experiences who will fill the university’s Sports Dome with their unique 3D planetariums alongside their virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Visitors will also be able to drive a large piece of construction machinery with the EKFB ‘plant’ simulator; Northants Police will be showcasing one of their vehicles, a contingent from the British Army will be bringing their climbing wall for young people to challenge themselves, Science on Stilts will be doing science experiments up high, and a variety of shows and workshops feature Atomic Science, Medical Mavericks and an aerial theatre outdoor performance from Highly Sprung.

Alongside many other hands-on exhibits, the university will be highlighting the 27 subject fields which are pathways to the exciting careers on display.

Natasha Mycawka, UON’s Widening Access Manager said: “Young people are encouraged to think and talk about their futures all the time, but STEAM Northants lets them see the reality, get hands on, and speak directly to the experts behind the exhibits.

“This will be the third year of STEAM Northants being at our fantastic Waterside Campus which has inspired and enthused thousands of young people from Northants to consider different careers and understand more about their future choices.

“Our partners from Northampton College will also be there alongside representatives from over 50 employers including apprentices and trainees who will have fresh and relevant experience to share with the young people.”

STEAM Northants takes place between 9:30am and 15:00 on Wednesday 12 June 2024. For a full list of exhibitors, and to browse the bookable events and experiences, visit the UON website.

For any queries, email schools.engagement@northampton.ac.uk.

