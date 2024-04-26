  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Bloodhound to put school children on the hunt for great careers

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th April 2024 09:14

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record car will be just one of the highlights of this summer’s STEAM Northants careers event at the University of Northampton (UON).

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record car will be just one of the highlights of this summer’s STEAM Northants careers event at the University of Northampton (UON).

Another highlight of the event is set to be Immersive Experiences who will fill the university’s Sports Dome with their unique 3D planetariums alongside their virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Visitors will also be able to drive a large piece of construction machinery with the EKFB ‘plant’ simulator; Northants Police will be showcasing one of their vehicles, a contingent from the British Army will be bringing their climbing wall for young people to challenge themselves,  Science on Stilts will be doing science experiments up high, and a variety of shows and workshops feature Atomic Science, Medical Mavericks and an aerial theatre outdoor performance from Highly Sprung. 

Alongside many other hands-on exhibits, the university will be highlighting the 27 subject fields which are pathways to the exciting careers on display.

Natasha Mycawka, UON’s Widening Access Manager said: “Young people are encouraged to think and talk about their futures all the time, but STEAM Northants lets them see the reality, get hands on, and speak directly to the experts behind the exhibits.

“This will be the third year of STEAM Northants being at our fantastic Waterside Campus which has inspired and enthused thousands of young people from Northants to consider different careers and understand more about their future choices.

“Our partners from Northampton College will also be there alongside representatives from over 50 employers including apprentices and trainees who will have fresh and relevant experience to share with the young people.”

STEAM Northants takes place between 9:30am and 15:00 on Wednesday 12 June 2024. For a full list of exhibitors, and to browse the bookable events and experiences, visit the UON website.

For any queries, email schools.engagement@northampton.ac.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies