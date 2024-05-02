NN12

Hard Rock Studio for Miami - Preview Author: Bradley Lord Published: 2nd May 2024 09:32





The team is in Florida this week for the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time, the circuit will host an F1 Sprint race, the second of the 2024 season. Toto Talks Miami

We're ready for Miami and the first US race of the year. It is a challenging circuit and, with the second Sprint of 2024, will provide another interesting test for the team. We didn't perform at our best in China, making too many set-up changes ahead of Qualifying. That put us on the back foot for the rest of the weekend, although both drivers did well to bring home points. We will be looking to put in a stronger showing in Miami and optimise the car. We know we need to add more performance and will bring our first small upgrades of the season this weekend.



Miami is one of the busiest off-track events of the year for the team, too. We've already enjoyed a fantastic few days in New York with our partner WhatsApp. It's great to see the growth of both their brand and F1 in the US, to such an extent that we took over the Empire State Building and held a demonstration run down Fifth Avenue. It highlights the impact of our sport in the USA, and we look forward to building on that growth. We have a full schedule of events in Florida and look forward to a positive week on and off the track.





Fact File: Miami Grand Prix The 5.412 km Miami International Autodrome became the 11th track to host a Grand Prix in the USA when it first appeared on the calendar in 2022.

It became the 76th different venue to host a Formula One Grand Prix.

The track in Miami ranks high in terms of top speeds achieved comparative with other circuits; only Monza, the Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico and Las Vegas expected to see higher top speeds this season.

Miami - together with Baku - is among the highest circuits for drag sensitivity. Cars can reach a maximum speed of over 330km/h while accelerating down the back straight.

Several small tweaks were made to the track between its first race in 2022 and the second edition last year. These included the track being resurfaced with a new aggregate ahead of 2023, offering improved grip for the drivers with the aim of increasing overtaking opportunities.

Along with Austria and Las Vegas, Miami has the highest number of heavy braking events on the calendar with three.

2024 will be the first time Miami has hosted a Sprint race weekend on the F1 calendar. After the previous race in China, this will be the second of six Sprint races in 2024.

The circuit runs through the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team. As well as hosting six Super Bowls in its history, the site is also home to the ATP and WTA Miami Open tennis tournaments every March. The F1 paddock itself will again be set up on the pitch of the stadium.

Off track, the team will return with its Miami Club guest viewing experience for the third straight year, once again providing those in attendance with one of the best weekend hospitality experiences in all of sport.





Session Local Time (CDT) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Fri) 12:30 - 13:30 17:30 - 18:30 18:30 - 19:30 Sprint Qualifying (Fri) 16:30 - 17:14 21:30 - 22:14 22:30 - 23:14 Sprint (Sat) 12:00 - 13:00 17:00 - 18:00 18:00 - 19:00 Qualifying (Sat) 16:00 - 17:00 21:00 - 22:00 22:00 - 23:00 Race (Sun) 16:00 21:00 22:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Miami Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Russell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 MB Power 2 0 1 0 0 0 0





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 1,624 9,069.846 28,794 88,966 64,960,000 Hamilton 784 4,388.978 13,968 43,036 31,360,000 Russell 840 4,680.868 14,862 45,930 33,600,000 MB Power 6,182 34,462.871 109,063 339,489 247,280,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 298 125 289 137 259 105 59 79 Mercedes (Since 2010) 286 116 272 129 239 96 54 77 Hamilton 337 103 197 104 175 65 N/A N/A Russell 109 1 11 1 9 6 N/A N/A MB Power 568 213 588 222 452 209 91 118

