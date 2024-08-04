Cal Crutchlow to fly flag for Silverstone MotoGP weekeend

Home fans will be delighted to cheer on their favourite Brit at this year’s Silverstone Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP, 2 – 4 August 2024 with the news that Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider, Cal Crutchlow, has been given a wildcard entry.*



Coventry-born Cal has always been admired for his competitive spirit and pushing to the limits, and fans can expect him to be battling hard every lap of the iconic Silverstone Grand Prix circuit, joining the grid of elite MotoGP riders, and giving racegoers the only chance to see their heroes race on British soil.



Cal said of riding at his 11th British Grand Prix: “I really didn’t think I’d be back here when I got the call in 2021, so to be returning again, is just brilliant. It’s fantastic for me to have another chance to race on the best track in the world. You might say I’m biased, but it really is a rider’s track, it’s fast, you have to hold your nerve to get the lap time, and it’s in front of an amazing crowd. Nothing beats racing in front of your home crowd, and the British fans are just the greatest for showing their support.



“My best finish in MotoGP at Silverstone was second in 2016, which might have been a while ago, but it will always be special to me. It’s a privilege to ride Silverstone and to be doing this with Yamaha, I’m looking forward to getting out there and just trying to do my best.”



The Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP was already set to be the biggest two-wheel event on the British sporting calendar, and with the announcement of Cal taking to the track, it just got even better. The weekend, featuring Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, not only offers excellent racing, but it also offers three days of entertainment off-track too. Trackside family entertainment during the day offers something for everyone, including Monster Energy stunt displays, Family Zone full of activities, team and rider merchandise, and plenty of trade stands. Revving it up in the evening will be Sigma DJ set on Friday, The Kooks on Saturday, and The Darkness on Sunday, with support acts too.



Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstone, welcomes Cal’s return to his home track: “This is fantastic news for our passionate British MotoGP fans, and I know they’ll want to be here to cheer on Cal, it’ll certainly add even more excitement to the weekend. Cal’s an outstanding ambassador for his sport and I know how much he loves riding racing at our track, so I hope that anyone who hasn’t yet bought a ticket will be hitting the website now to snap up a seat and witness Cal on the grid fighting for a race win at Silverstone once again.”



Tickets for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP from 2-4 August 2024, start from only £30 for Friday, £50 for Saturday, £90 for Sunday, or £110 for the entire weekend.

Kids under 11 go free and tickets include all-day entertainment as well as evening concerts.

Tickets are available on the Silverstone website: silverstone.co.uk .



*subject to IRTA confirmation

