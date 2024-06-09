Share your thoughts on helping Towcester town centre to thrive

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th May 2024 09:08

The market town of Towcester boasts a long and fascinating history and features a variety of distinctive businesses, boutiques, eateries, and expansive green spaces.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is keen to establish a clear vision for building on Towcester’s strengths to ultimately enhance the community and sustainably grow the economy.

Residents and visitors are being asked to share their ideas about enhancing Towcester Town Centre and any improvements they would like to see made.

Nationally, high streets across the UK are facing a variety of challenges and many people are using them differently to how they have done in the past. Now is the time to reflect on the future of the high street and particularly how Towcester can prosper.

WNC’s Towcester Town Centre Manager has been working closely with local businesses, organisations, and Towcester Town Council to champion the local community, to harness the pride in the town and to establish opportunities to improve the Town Centre and benefit every local resident, business and visitor.

We need your help to shape ideas for these improvements and have set out a series of questions to understand your current and future uses of Towcester Town Centre and how you’d like to see it improved.

Some of the ideas already suggested include:

An improved marketing strategy to raise awareness around what is available to residents and promote the town to visitors

Working alongside landlords and commercial agents to encourage leasing of empty premises and provide more choice to prospective businesses and investors

Attracting more independent businesses to relocate to or open additional branches in Towcester

Tailored support & guidance to nurture new business start-ups

Delivery of more town centre events; including music, pavement dining and activities for families

Additional markets and stalls to provide more choice and attract people to the town

Considering the introduction of a Town Gift Card or loyalty scheme to encourage people to spend locally

We are aware that traffic is a key issue for many people in Towcester and there are currently projects underway to improve traffic flow including pedestrian and cycle routes, the Towcester Relief Road and National Highways improvements to the Town Centre, therefore we have not included any questions around this in the survey.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration & Growth, said: “Towcester has a rich historical past and is an important part of our county’s heritage. The town also offers a wide variety of unique shops, cafes, attractions and small businesses which provide the perfect day out for visitors.

“I encourage everyone with a view to take part in this survey and help us gather ideas to shape and develop Towcester town centre and provide an enhanced experience for all residents, visitors, businesses and investors.”

Take part in the survey by visiting the WNC Consultation Hub by midnight on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

