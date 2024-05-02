  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's On - May 2024 at Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd May 2024 11:18
Towcester Mill's Brewery Cycle Sportive celebrates its fifth anniversary on Saturday 18 May 2024Towcester Mill's Brewery Cycle Sportive celebrates its fifth anniversary on Saturday 18 May 2024

Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary this month, on Saturday 18 May 2024, along with its annual Brewery Cycle Sportive in the morning, food from local award-winning Moo Hatch and live music from Down South in the evening.
 
Come along and join in the celebrations, or check out all its other regular events this month and make the most of the long bank holiday weekends!
 
The Tap Room will be open on both Monday 6 May and Monday 27 May from 12pm-5pm. 

Here's what's lined up this month:
 
  • Thursday 2 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Tuesday 7 May - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 12 May - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 16 May - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 17 May - CRAIG LIVE
  • Saturday 18 May - BREWERY CYCLE SPORTIVE
  • Saturday 18 May - DOWN SOUTH BAND
  • Wednesday 22 May - VINYL NIGHT
  • Thursday 30 May - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT - tickets £15pp
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • Tues 7 May with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 18 May
Check out the Mill's Street Food page via its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info on events and news... Cheers to 10 years!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies