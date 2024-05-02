Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On - May 2024 at Towcester Mill
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 2nd May 2024 11:18
Towcester Mill's Brewery Cycle Sportive celebrates its fifth anniversary on Saturday 18 May 2024
Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary this month, on Saturday 18 May 2024, along with its annual Brewery Cycle Sportive in the morning, food from local award-winning Moo Hatch and live music from Down South in the evening.
Come along and join in the celebrations, or check out all its other regular events this month and make the most of the long bank holiday weekends!
The Tap Room will be open on both Monday 6 May and Monday 27 May from 12pm-5pm.
Here's what's lined up this month:
- Thursday 2 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Tuesday 7 May - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Sunday 12 May - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 16 May - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 17 May - CRAIG LIVE
- Saturday 18 May - BREWERY CYCLE SPORTIVE
- Saturday 18 May - DOWN SOUTH BAND
- Wednesday 22 May - VINYL NIGHT
- Thursday 30 May - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT - tickets £15pp
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- Tues 7 May with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- plus Moo Hatch on Sat 18 May
