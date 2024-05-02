What's On - May 2024 at Towcester Mill

2nd May 2024

Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary this month, on Saturday 18 May 2024, along with its annual Brewery Cycle Sportive in the morning, food from local award-winning Moo Hatch and live music from Down South in the evening.

Come along and join in the celebrations, or check out all its other regular events this month and make the most of the long bank holiday weekends!

The Tap Room will be open on both Monday 6 May and Monday 27 May from 12pm-5pm.



Here's what's lined up this month:

Thursday 2 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Tuesday 7 May - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Sunday 12 May - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 16 May - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 17 May - CRAIG LIVE

Saturday 18 May - BREWERY CYCLE SPORTIVE

Saturday 18 May - DOWN SOUTH BAND

Wednesday 22 May - VINYL NIGHT

Thursday 30 May - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT - tickets £15pp PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 7 May with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 18 May Check out the Mill's Street Food page via its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info on events and news... Cheers to 10 years! Check out the Mill's Street Food page via its websiteor social media channels for the latest info on events and news... Cheers to 10 years!

