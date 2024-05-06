Britain’s Got Talent performance putting Northants on the map

Author: Gareth Fuller Published: 6th May 2024 10:27

The UK have been showing their support for Northants Sings Out (NSO) following their showstopping audition on last weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent where judge Amanda Holden referred to them as the ‘best choir ever’.

Northamptonshire residents took to social media to share just how wowed they were by the choir’s performance.

66 members of the 200 strong choir performed a rendition of It Is Well with My Soul followed by 1990’s pop classic Show Me Love, led by Choir Director Gareth Fuller on Saturday night’s show. The Denim clad choir, dubbed a ‘gap advert’ by a member of the crowd, wowed all four judges with their showstopping vocal skills and performance, leading co-host Declan Donnelly to remark “Now that’s a choir!” in appreciation.

And Northamptonshire agreed. Taking to Facebook, one person said “You were all fantastic. Just brilliant. Well done. Best choir to ever be on BGT (and there have been some good ones!)”

Another fan wrote, “You were incredible, from NN7.”

This followed, “you were AMAZING, super proud! Best wishes…from Rothwell NN14 – neighbours.”

Northants Sings Out, which recently performed alongside Royal Wedding conductor Karen Gibson MBE as part of sell-out show ChoirFest at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate theatre, is made up of local people aged 25 – 65 years old from all walks of life and careers from nurses and accountants to teachers, foster carers and adoptive families.

NSO founder and Choir Director Gareth Fuller, said: “I started my musical journey with training at Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT). Going on to teach adults and children across Northants the positive benefits of music and group singing, it’s a pleasure to now share my passion with the nation!”

A NSO choir member, said: “The Choir has meant everything to me. I thought I had learnt all there was to learn and had all the great experiences in life I needed until I started singing in one of Gareth’s choirs. I’ve been taught to believe in myself again through singing. It truly has been life changing.”

You can show your support by following, liking and sharing NSO’s social media posts and pages, as well as liking and commenting on their YouTube audition video. And don’t forget to tune in to Britain’s Got Talent on ITV at 7.30pm on Saturdays and keep your eyes peeled for Northants Sings Out. Let’s get behind NSO and show the UK that Northamptonshire is proud of its home-grown musical talent. Lets support them; we may see the county represented in the finals!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.