The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Help celebrate the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre 50th Anniversary

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th May 2024 09:13

People across West Northamptonshire are invited to help celebrate the 50thanniversary of Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre, Daventry by joining two open days on 5th and 6th May 2025 from 1pm – 5pm.

Everdon is marking 50 years since opening its doors as an Outdoor Learning Centre. To celebrate this significant milestone there will be two open days on 5th and 6th May 2024 from 1-5pm, providing people with an opportunity to look around the centre, see the new outdoor classroom and take a trip down memory lane for those who have previously visited. There will also be the chance to cook some marshmallows with the rangers onsite.

The commemorative book that has been made specifically for the 50thanniversary detailing the history of this old Victorian building and how it has evolved over the years will be available to purchase on the day with lots of photographs and memories included.  

The centre offers residential overnight stays and day trips for schools, Forest School Level 3 training & CPD courses for adults and a space for community events. The surrounding countryside provides contrasting landscapes, making it the ideal spot for studying geography, science, and the environment.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste said: “Having visited Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre several times over the past three years, it is great to see that we are celebrating this important milestone in the journey of this fantastic facility. The centre is a unique place that offers activities such as river studies, woodland survival, orienteering, and work with nurture groups.

“The wonderful team at the centre pride themselves on creating a homely atmosphere and making everyone who visits feel welcome. I would encourage people to join us at one of the open days to find out more about the centre and mark this anniversary.”

There will also be an opportunity to buy tea and homemade cakes at the Village Hall who are also celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Find out more about the centre.

Comments

