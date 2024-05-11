  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Local Heritage Day – From Towcester Old Town to now – a journey.

Author: Brian Giggins Published: 3rd May 2024 13:10

Local Heritage Day, Saturday 11th May 2024 Towcester Old Town to now – a journey. The event starts at 10.30 am.

Local Heritage Day, Saturday 11th May 2024 Towcester Library – From Towcester Old Town to now – a journey. The event starts at 10.30 am.

There will be displays in the Library by Towcester Museum, The Historic Towcester Survey Group and Val Goldfinch will exhibit some of her paintings of  Old Towcester buildings.

In addition, the History Society will be  showing some of the Society’s archives, including old photographs and will be selling its publications.

 

Talks in the rooms off the main Library:

 

  • 10.30- Brian Giggins: An introduction to the Local Heritage Day event.
  • 11.00 – Tony Howard: The growth of industry and the expansion of Towcester from the air
  • 12.30 – Brian Giggins: An informal chat  on “Our favourite memories of Towcester” – bring along your old photos of Towcester people and places.
  • 2.00- Steve Young, CLASP: “New thoughts on Watling Street”
  • 3.30 – Brian Giggins: An Old Town Journey  - The journey from the old town to now along Watling Street. 
  • 4.30 Close
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies