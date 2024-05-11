Local Heritage Day – From Towcester Old Town to now – a journey.

Author: Brian Giggins Published: 3rd May 2024 13:10

Local Heritage Day, Saturday 11th May 2024 Towcester Library – From Towcester Old Town to now – a journey. The event starts at 10.30 am.

There will be displays in the Library by Towcester Museum, The Historic Towcester Survey Group and Val Goldfinch will exhibit some of her paintings of Old Towcester buildings.

In addition, the History Society will be showing some of the Society’s archives, including old photographs and will be selling its publications.

Talks in the rooms off the main Library:

10.30- Brian Giggins: An introduction to the Local Heritage Day event.

11.00 – Tony Howard: The growth of industry and the expansion of Towcester from the air

The growth of industry and the expansion of Towcester from the air 12.30 – Brian Giggins: An informal chat on “Our favourite memories of Towcester” – bring along your old photos of Towcester people and places.

2.00- Steve Young, CLASP: “New thoughts on Watling Street”

3.30 – Brian Giggins: An Old Town Journey - The journey from the old town to now along Watling Street.

The journey from the old town to now along Watling Street. 4.30 Close

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.