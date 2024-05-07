  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
“Gro Health” available for residents in West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th May 2024 10:34

Residents in West Northamptonshire who meet the eligible criteria can access a new service which provides personalised support to help people achieve their healthy weight goals.

As part of a new partnership, West Northamptonshire Council is delighted to announce Gro Health as the new provider for residents to access a free, weight management service that will be focused on individual needs.

Gro Health’s comprehensive 12-week weight management programme, with additional support for 12 months, offers either digital or in-person services depending on your eligibility, available in up to 22 languages. Developed together with NHS obesity specialists and including insights from over 20,000 Gro Health users, the programme uses an individualised approach to sustainable health changes.

The new programme offers a range of resources and support from; customised educational resources, nutritious recipes, on-demand exercise classes, and both group and individual health coaching. These tools are crafted to help individuals set and achieve personal health goals while fostering long-term healthy habits.

Making the new service as easy to access as possible, eligible residents can access this support directly via the website: https://grohealth.com/west-northantsor through a referral from their healthcare professional.  Details on eligibility can be found on the website.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at West Northants Council said: "This is an exciting partnership with Gro Health and represents a crucial investment in our community’s health which aligns with our strategic goals to reduce health disparities across West Northamptonshire. Providing accessible and personalised services is recognised throughout our West Northamptonshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy and is a big step forward in helping residents to live fit, healthy and independent lives.”

Recent statistics from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) highlight the urgency of accessible healthy weight services: in 2020/21, an estimated 69% of the local population was overweight or obese, surpassing the national average of 64%.

Michaela de la Fosse, Operations Manager at DDM Health, stated, "At Gro Health, we focus on empowering residents and removing obstacles to health improvement. We are excited to launch this programme in West Northants and are eager to see the positive changes it will bring to the community."

The effectiveness of Gro Health is backed by six peer-reviewed studies, demonstrating notable outcomes such as an average 6.5% weight loss at six months, an 8% improvement in quality of life, and significant reductions in stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms.

