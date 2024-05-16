Fresh grant funding available for West Northants Voluntary and Community Sector

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th May 2024 09:41

Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise sector (VCSE) organisations who deliver important services in West Northamptonshire can now apply for grants of up to £15,000 to help West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) deliver its strategic aims and objectives.

This round of the Discretionary Community Funding Grants follows last year’s successful round which saw £323,374 awarded to 33 local VCSE organisations. Interest in the grant scheme is high therefore organisations are encouraged to check the eligibility criteria and submit an application ahead of the deadline.

The grant scheme is open to local registered charities, not-for-profit and VCSE organisations that operate, or are prepared to operate, within the geographical area of West Northamptonshire.

Eligible applicants must address an identified local need, and support, enable or facilitate the achievement of one or more of the Council's strategic aims, objectives or priorities. Details of these strategic aims, objectives or priorities can be found in WNC’s:

Applications for this round of funding should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Communities, said: “These grants allow us to support the local Voluntary and Community sector who provide services to our communities.

“These organisations are highly connected and can react quickly to specific needs and situations and are an important partner. We’re delighted to be able to offer them this funding in addition to the £323,374 awarded last year.

“I encourage all organisations who are eligible to check the full criteria and submit an application before 26 June.”

Interested VCSE organisations can find out more and view the evaluation criteria on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework. For an application form and guidance please email communitygrants@westnorthants.gov.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.