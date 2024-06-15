Great Big Green Week

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 28th May 2024 09:05

Climate action coming to West Northants as part of nationwide campaign:

West Northants Council, along with Towcester Evening WI, are taking part in the Great Big Green Week this June to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.

Taking place between 8th and 16th June 2024, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign events will draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in local communities and highlighting the positive impact that local residents can have to help to create a better world, for us now and for the next generation.

In Towcester, on Saturday 15th June 2024, West Northants Council and Towcester Evening WI are hosting an event in the afternoon, with various climate action, environmental and community stalls set up in Whittons Lane from 1:30pm.

There will also be two family-friendly wildlife theatre shows led by Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company. “Ranger Rita’s Animal Amble” will take people on a trail around the Watermeadows where they’ll meet various animal characters along the way and learn some fascinating wildlife facts.

The shows are at 2pm and 3:30pm and will take roughly 45 minutes. Both shows will start and finish at Whittons Lane and people will need to register their spot with a volunteer from Towcester Evening WI.

There is no need to pre-book, but do be aware that there is a limit of 50 adults plus children per show. Well-behaved dogs are allowed to join the walk but must be kept on the lead at all times and cannot disrupt the performance elements.

The show is free to attend and has been sponsored by West Northants Council and Towcester Evening WI.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, WI, Oxfam, RSPB and more.

Emma Kendrick, director of Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company, said: “The environment is something that’s really close to my heart and the more we can do at a local level the better. We’re delighted to be a part of the Great Big Green Week in our home county and promoting the wonderful green spaces that we’re so lucky to have here in Northamptonshire. ‘Ranger Rita’s Animal Amble’ is a fun, fact-filled, interactive, pantomime-style show for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Towcester Evening WI is putting in some of the funds raised from their Show The Love Environmental Fair event, held back in February, to help pay for this fun event for young children in Towcester.

Towcester Evening WI meets at the Sawpit Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 7:30pm.

https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971/

For more information about Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company visit https://www.loltheatre.co.uk/ or find them on social media https://www.facebook.com/LolTheatre/

For further information about the Great Big Green Week, including details on how to get involved and take part, please visit https://greatbiggreenweek.com/

