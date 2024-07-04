Ready for General Election on 4 July 2024?

Published: 30th May 2024

Residents are being advised of some important deadlines in the run-up to the General Election on Thursday 4 July 2024.

West Northamptonshire Council will be administering the election for the Parliamentary Constituencies of Daventry, South Northamptonshire, Northampton North, and Northampton South, with voters in each constituency electing a Member of Parliament (MP).

This election will use new constituency boundaries, after they were redrawn in 2023 to reflect population changes and to try to even out voter numbers in each area. This means some voters will be voting in a different constituency to previous elections. The new boundaries can be found by visiting the Boundary Commission for England

A Notice of Election will be published on Tuesday 4 June, and potential candidates will have until 4pm on Friday, 7 June to submit their nomination papers and pay their deposit.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote must do so by Tuesday, 18 June in order to take part in this election. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

The last date to apply for a new postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday 19 June. This is also the deadline for those wishing to apply for a postal-proxy vote, and for those wishing to make changes to an existing postal or proxy vote.

The deadline for submitting an application for a new proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June. Postal and proxy votes can be arranged online here

Anyone voting in person on Thursday 4 July will also need to present a valid form of photo ID. People are urged to check the list of acceptable forms of photo ID now to ensure they can vote. Those without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

More information about the General Election can be found on the elections pages of the West Northamptonshire Council website

The publication of the Notice of Election on Tuesday 4 June 2024 will also mark the start of the pre-election period for West Northamptonshire Council.

This is the period of heightened sensitivity in the run-up to polling day when specific restrictions are in place for the Council’s publicity and use of resources.

Find out more about the pre-election period for local authorities

