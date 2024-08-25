NN12

>

News

>

Local News Michelin celebrates past, present and future Author: Deborah Tee Published: 2nd June 2024 08:18





For more than 130 years, the renowned brand has been a leader in the mobility sector and at the forefront of automotive competition globally. Its unrivalled sporting history includes multiple world championship wins on both two- and four-wheels as well as in rallying and endurance racing. Indeed, the very first 24 Hours of Le Mans was won on Michelin tyres in 1923.



“We are delighted to welcome a company with such an incredible pedigree as an official Silverstone Festival partner for the next three years,” commented Nick Wigley, Event Director. “Whether it’s on the open road or on a race circuit, Michelin is quite rightly revered around the globe, so where better to be celebrating its remarkable heritage – as well as its latest innovations for a fast-changing world – than at a festival which showcases the very best of automotive history and culture at the home of British motorsport.”



Highlighting its past and present, Michelin will be curating a special display of cars to illustrate both the company’s enduring prowess and innovation. These cars will also participate in a high-profile track parade over the weekend.



For those looking to get a bird’s eye view over Silverstone, the Michelin Ferris Wheel also will be in action in the Adrenaline Zone from which festival-goers may even be able to spot the iconic Bibendum greeting fans around the circuit for photos.



Michelin has always had ambitions to sustainably improve its customers mobility and visitors will be able to explore that more in the Zero Zone powered by myenergi where test drives in a number of the latest zero emissions cars will be on offer.



“Michelin is delighted to be teaming up with Silverstone Festival – a car-themed event which shares many of our core brand values,” confirmed Richard Bezzant, Michelin Marketing Director. “It celebrates the very best of classic motoring and historic motorsport as well as offering an intriguing insight into what’s coming down the road. At Michelin, we are proud of our outstanding history and it is that expertise and experience gained over time which puts us in pole position for the future.”



Tickets to Silverstone Festival include entry to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstands plus an incredible programme of stunning stunt shows in the Shift & Drift Zone, massive classic car displays, a special tribute to Ayrton Senna, live music courtesy of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted and Olly Murs, a Fan Zone featuring F1 team show cars, a Foodie Fest with celebrated chefs and a Diddly Squat Farm pop-up shop plus endless entertainment for all the family over the Bank Holiday weekend.



A wide range of tickets – including camping and hospitality options – are available with best prices for those booking before midnight on Sunday (2 June). Full details of all tickets can be found Michelin, one of the most famous names in motoring and motorsport, joins Silverstone Festival (23-25 August 2024) as Official Tyre Partner.For more than 130 years, the renowned brand has been a leader in the mobility sector and at the forefront of automotive competition globally. Its unrivalled sporting history includes multiple world championship wins on both two- and four-wheels as well as in rallying and endurance racing. Indeed, the very first 24 Hours of Le Mans was won on Michelin tyres in 1923.“We are delighted to welcome a company with such an incredible pedigree as an official Silverstone Festival partner for the next three years,” commented Nick Wigley, Event Director. “Whether it’s on the open road or on a race circuit, Michelin is quite rightly revered around the globe, so where better to be celebrating its remarkable heritage – as well as its latest innovations for a fast-changing world – than at a festival which showcases the very best of automotive history and culture at the home of British motorsport.”Highlighting its past and present, Michelin will be curating a special display of cars to illustrate both the company’s enduring prowess and innovation. These cars will also participate in a high-profile track parade over the weekend.For those looking to get a bird’s eye view over Silverstone, the Michelin Ferris Wheel also will be in action in the Adrenaline Zone from which festival-goers may even be able to spot the iconic Bibendum greeting fans around the circuit for photos.Michelin has always had ambitions to sustainably improve its customers mobility and visitors will be able to explore that more in the Zero Zone powered by myenergi where test drives in a number of the latest zero emissions cars will be on offer.“Michelin is delighted to be teaming up with Silverstone Festival – a car-themed event which shares many of our core brand values,” confirmed Richard Bezzant, Michelin Marketing Director. “It celebrates the very best of classic motoring and historic motorsport as well as offering an intriguing insight into what’s coming down the road. At Michelin, we are proud of our outstanding history and it is that expertise and experience gained over time which puts us in pole position for the future.”Tickets to Silverstone Festival include entry to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstands plus an incredible programme of stunning stunt shows in the Shift & Drift Zone, massive classic car displays, a special tribute to Ayrton Senna, live music courtesy of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted and Olly Murs, a Fan Zone featuring F1 team show cars, a Foodie Fest with celebrated chefs and a Diddly Squat Farm pop-up shop plus endless entertainment for all the family over the Bank Holiday weekend.A wide range of tickets – including camping and hospitality options – are available with best prices for those booking before midnight on Sunday (2 June). Full details of all tickets can be found here Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.