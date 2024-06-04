Community organisations to provide crisis support for residents

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th June 2024 09:52

Several grant schemes are now available for registered charities, not-for-profit and Voluntary Community and Social Enterprises (VCSE) organisations in West Northamptonshire, or who are prepared to operate within West Northants, to apply for funding to support vulnerable households most in need with the cost of living.

Using funds from the fifth tranche of the Household Support Fund for West Northants, £ 583,216.77 has been allocated for grant funding to support those in financial hardship, with funding being available until the end of September 2024.

To ensure funding can support as many residents as needed, three grant schemes are available for organisations to apply for. These include:

£200,000 available for projects or services supporting the Food Aid Network

£100,000 available for projects or services supporting identified vulnerable cohorts such as disabled people, care leavers, pensioners and those with caring responsibilities.

£283,216.77 available for projects or services supporting vulnerable households struggling to afford household and wider essentials.

All applications must demonstrate they can offer services that cater for immediate needs as well as providing support that has a long-term sustainable impact.

Closing date for this funding is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

For an application form and guidance please email communitygrants@westnorthants.gov.uk.

More information on the Household Support Fund (HSF) can be found on the West Northamptonshire Council Website.

