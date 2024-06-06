  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's On at the Mill - June 2024

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th June 2024 14:06
Secrets, Sabotage and Subterfuge' is the history talk that Philomena Liggins is hosting at the Mill on Thursday 6 June 2024 in recognition of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landingsSecrets, Sabotage and Subterfuge' is the history talk that Philomena Liggins is hosting at the Mill on Thursday 6 June 2024 in recognition of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings

It's got to be time to enjoy the beer garden at Towcester Mill Brewery now that June has arrived!

While we still hope for a blast of heat to make us realise it's actually summer, here are a few events for you that the Mill has got lined up this month.

The 'biggie' of course is Towcester's Midsummer Music Festival mid-month, but the month kicks off with a fantastic tribute to the D-Day Anniversary, with a history talk by Philomena Liggins, followed by 1940s live music. Read on for more details!
  • Tuesday 4 June - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 6 June - D-DAY ANNIVERSARY TALK + MUSIC
  • Sunday 9 June - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Wednesday 12 June - MORRIS DANCING
  • Thursday 20 June - HITMIX BINGO!
  • Friday 21 June - MIDSUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL (tickets available £4pp)
  • Saturday 22 June - MIDSUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL (tickets available from £2pp)
  • Wednesday 26 June - VINYL NIGHT
  • Thursday 27 June - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • Tues 4 June with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 22 June
Check out the Mill's Street Food page via their website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or their social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies