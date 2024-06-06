NN12

Local News What's On at the Mill - June 2024 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th June 2024 14:06 Secrets, Sabotage and Subterfuge' is the history talk that Philomena Liggins is hosting at the Mill on Thursday 6 June 2024 in recognition of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings Secrets, Sabotage and Subterfuge' is the history talk that Philomena Liggins is hosting at the Mill on Thursday 6 June 2024 in recognition of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings





While we still hope for a blast of heat to make us realise it's actually summer, here are a few events for you that the Mill has got lined up this month.



The 'biggie' of course is Towcester's Midsummer Music Festival mid-month, but the month kicks off with a fantastic tribute to the D-Day Anniversary, with a history talk by Philomena Liggins, followed by 1940s live music. Read on for more details!

Tuesday 4 June - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 6 June - D-DAY ANNIVERSARY TALK + MUSIC

Sunday 9 June - FOLK AT THE MILL

Wednesday 12 June - MORRIS DANCING

Thursday 20 June - HITMIX BINGO!

Friday 21 June - MIDSUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL (tickets available £4pp)

Saturday 22 June - MIDSUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL (tickets available from £2pp)

Wednesday 26 June - VINYL NIGHT

Tues 4 June with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 22 June PLUS Street Food at the Mill: www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or their social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers! Check out the Mill's Street Food page via their websiteor their social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!