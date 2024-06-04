Gain access to full fibre broadband in West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th June 2024 11:14

People living in West Haddon, Pattishall, Silverstone, Weston Favell and Middelton Cheney are next in line for full fibre in West Northamptonshire.

The expansion of Openreach gives residents and businesses the opportunity to access superfast broadband services. Across Northamptonshire, a further 21,000 homes and business will have this gigabit-capable technology available to them. This infrastructure enhancement equates to an investment of over £6.3 million into the local economy taking Openreach’s Full Fibre investment to over £87.3 million in the county.

Discussing the news, Cllr Mike Hallam Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services at West Northamptonshire Council said: “We welcome this investment as part of our broader vision to increase gigabit connectivity across our communities. This latest Openreach rollout is a crucial step in ensuring all communities in West Northamptonshire have the opportunity to access reliable superfast broadband.”

For more information about the plans across the county visit Superfast Northamptonshire and to check the plans for your business visit Openreach’s map and postcode checker.

