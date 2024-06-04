  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Gain access to full fibre broadband in West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th June 2024 11:14

Thousands of homes and businesses to gain access to full fibre broadband in West Northamptonshire

People living in West Haddon, Pattishall, Silverstone, Weston Favell and Middelton Cheney are next in line for full fibre in West Northamptonshire. 

The expansion of Openreach gives residents and businesses the opportunity to access superfast broadband services.  Across Northamptonshire, a further 21,000 homes and business will have this gigabit-capable technology available to them. This infrastructure enhancement equates to an investment of over £6.3 million into the local economy taking Openreach’s Full Fibre investment to over £87.3 million in the county.

Discussing the news, Cllr Mike Hallam Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services at West Northamptonshire Council said: “We welcome this investment as part of our broader vision to increase gigabit connectivity across our communities. This latest Openreach rollout is a crucial step in ensuring all communities in West Northamptonshire have the opportunity to access reliable superfast broadband.” 

For more information about the plans across the county visit  Superfast Northamptonshire and to check the plans for your business visit Openreach’s map and postcode checker

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies