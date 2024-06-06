  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Council balances books despite financial challenges

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th June 2024 10:43

 

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has completed its latest financial year on budget, despite facing ongoing financial pressures and increased demand for services.

 

Provisional year-end figures for 2023/24 show the Council managed to deliver services within its £383.5m revenue budget, the money it spends on the day-to-day running of services, with an underspend of £220,000. 

In the past 12 months WNC also continued its strong commitment towards making services more efficient whilst protecting and maintaining them for residents, by achieving its savings target of £32m.

Cumulatively over the past 3 years £90m of savings have been released, despite making no cuts to services and work continues into 2024-25 to further modernise and use technology to improve services and productivity.

Savings have included significant efficiencies in areas such as adult social care, reducing agency spend, reviewing contracts and office requirements and redesigning and restructuring services such as Planning, Revenues and Benefits and Corporate services. 

The latest financial report will be presented to Cabinet at its meeting next week and can be can be viewed here

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance at West Northamptonshire Council said:  “Like other councils across the country we have continued to face significant financial challenges over the past financial year, due to factors like the ongoing rise in costs and demand for services supporting our most vulnerable residents, such as Children’s and Adult Social care and temporary accommodation. 

“We have balanced the books and delivered the budget we promised to residents, that addresses the ongoing funding pressures whilst still protecting essential frontline services. This has been due to prudent financial planning and management, a thorough review of our revenue and capital programmes to ensure we are spending the money responsibly and making efficiencies that achieve savings yet deliver better outcomes for residents. 

“We know another tough financial year lies ahead of us with continued funding pressures and we are not being complacent, with work already under way to plan ahead to ensure we are in the best position possible ahead of our next budget-setting period. 

“We have now balanced the books over the last three years and controlled borrowing, meeting our commitment to residents to deliver robust resource management.” 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies