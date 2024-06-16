Great Big Green Week comes to West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th June 2024 11:48

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), along with Towcester Women’s Institute, are taking part in the Great Big Green Week this June to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.

Taking place between 8 and 16 June 2024, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign events will draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in local communities and highlighting the positive impact that local residents can have to help to create a better world, for us now and for the next generation.

In Towcester, on Saturday 15 June, WNC are hosting an event in the afternoon aided by volunteers from Towcester WI, with climate action and environmental stalls set up in Whittons Lane from 1:30pm. There will also be two family-friendly wildlife theatre shows led by Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company.

“Ranger Rita’s Animal Amble” will take people on a trail around the Watermeadows where they’ll meet various animal characters along the way and learn some fascinating wildlife facts. The shows are at 2pm and 3:30pm and will take roughly 45 minutes. Both shows will start and finish at Whittons Lane and people will need to register their spot with a volunteer from Towcester WI.

There is no need to pre-book but do be aware that there is a limit of 50 adults plus children per show. Well-behaved dogs are allowed to join the walk but must be kept on the lead at all times and cannot disrupt the performance elements. The show is free to attend and has been sponsored by WNC and Towcester WI.

Towcester Library will also be holding a Great Big Green Week Gardener’s Swap from 10am to 2pm alongside craft activities throughout the day.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women's Institute, Oxfam, RSPB and more.

Emma Kendrick, director of Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company, said: “The environment is something that’s really close to my heart and the more we can do at a local level the better.

“We’re delighted to be a part of the Great Big Green Week in our home county and promoting the wonderful green spaces that we’re so lucky to have here in Northamptonshire. ‘Ranger Rita’s Animal Amble’ is a fun, fact-filled, interactive, pantomime-style show for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Towcester WI meets at the Sawpit Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 7:30pm. Get in touch by emailing towcesterwi@gmail.com.

For more information about Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company visit loltheatre.co.uk or find them on social media at facebook.com/LolTheatre.

For further information about the Great Big Green Week, including details on how to get involved and take part, please visit greatbiggreenweek.com.

