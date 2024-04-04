Towcester and District Lions Club – Lions International

Author: Roger Clarke - Lions Published: 7th June 2024 08:19

On April 4th 2024 this year 46 people attended the Towcester and District Lions Club 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.

This included both present and past members of the Club. Unfortunately, this could be the last full get-together of the membership as The Club has decided to wind down its activities.

The average age of the active members of the club has reached 85 years and these individuals are finding it more & more difficult to maintain our service activities in the Towcester area. Due to age and infirmity, our membership has fallen from 22 to 8 over the last few years with 2 members now over 90.

The full club will cease to meet regularly after their June meeting. However, three committee members will stay on until at least December to facilitate the closing down of the club and in the meantime hopefully hand over some of our local community service activities to others who are more able to carry on.

This will involve finding other clubs, local groups or individuals who can assume responsibility for some of the Lions Club's present commitments.

Management of Towcester Farmers Market, negotiations are already taking place with another group which we hope will lead to a secure future for the market.

We are Collecting used Glasses from 4 local venues and others and passing these on to the Northampton 80 Lions Club for transport to Lions MDHQ in Birmingham for sorting and passing on to third-world countries.

Supply and distribute Message in a Bottle to 10 local doctor’s surgeries.

Involvement (with other groups) in the running of Towcester Midsummer Music Festival.

Involvement in collecting for the Poppy Appeal, and Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal.

We have organised appropriate Fundraising Initiatives for local causes and International Appeals.

It would be of great benefit to the town if there is a small group of people (minimum of 5) who would be willing to continue the legacy of The Lions Club in Towcester, so if you are interested in helping the local community in this way, please get in touch with towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com

You would be associated with Lions International, the world's largest Service organisation with over 1.4 million members in 220 countries.

