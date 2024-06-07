Candidates for the West Northants Parliamentary Constituencies have been announced

Published: 7th June 2024

Candidates for the Parliamentary Constituencies of Daventry, South Northamptonshire, Northampton North, and Northampton South have been announced today.

The Council has published today a Statement of Persons Nominated listing all individuals who will be standing for the election.

Daventry:

Stuart Andrew - The Conservative Party Candidate

Scott Ewen Cameron - Reform UK

Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats

Marianne Kimani - Labour Party

Clare Patricia Slater - Green Party

Northampton North:

Anthony Antoniou - Reform UK

Eishar Kaur Bassan - Green Party

Dan Bennett - The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul Leslie Clark – Independent

Christopher Gordon Leggett - Liberal Democrats

Khalid Razzaq - Workers Party

Lucy Rigby - Labour Party

Northampton South:

Jill Susan Hope - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Iain Lewer - The Conservative Party Candidate

Tony Owens - Reform UK

Mike Reader - Labour Party

Katie Simpson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Simon Sneddon - Green Party

Penelope Lucy Tollitt - Climate Party

South Northamptonshire:

Rufia Ashraf - Labour Party

Sarah Bool - The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul James Hogan - Reform UK

Ian Alexander McCord – Independent

Stuart Robert McCutcheon – Independent

Mick Stott - Workers Party

Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats

Emmie Williamson - Green Party

On Thursday, 4 July 2024 voters across West Northamptonshire will go to the polls to decide who they want to represent them in Parliament. Everyone who is eligible - and registered - gets to vote for one candidate to represent their local area, which is known in Parliament as a constituency.

Once elected, MPs work both in your area - or their constituency - dealing with local matters, and in Parliament, where they vote and help shape law, alongside 649 other MPs.

West Northamptonshire Council has four Parliamentary Constituencies, Daventry, Northampton North, Northampton South and South Northamptonshire.

The election on 4 July will be using the new parliamentary boundaries following the Parliamentary Constituency Order 2023 - more information on these boundaries can be found by visiting Boundary Commission for England.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote should do so by Tuesday, 18 June in order to take part in this election. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

People can apply for postal votes by 5pm on Wednesday, 19 June (this deadline is for NEW applications to vote by post or postal-proxy and those making changes to or cancelling their postal or postal-proxy votes) and those wishing to vote by proxy (when someone votes on your behalf) can also do this in advance of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, 26 June(not for postal-proxy or emergency proxy applications).

Students have the option of registering at both their home and term-time addresses, they can vote only in one of their registered locations for this election.

The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to produce acceptable photographic identification when voting in person at a polling station. This new requirement will apply to this election.

Voters intending to vote in person are urged to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID prior to attending their polling station. Residents without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, 26 June to apply for their Voter ID.

For more information and to view the timetable of the election visit our website .

