Towcester Farmers Market Now Full
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 10th June 2024 11:04
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 14th June 2024, and will continue to be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.
The market has now reached capacity with regards to stall holders and the market move has been a great benefit to businesses and customers alike. The new location has worked well due to the position being nearer the town centre, and the availability of parking adjacent to the market site.
This month should see our highest number of stalls for several years, with attending businesses offering a wide range of products and produce.
We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available, although there has been the occasional transgression in recent months.
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
