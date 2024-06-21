  • Bookmark this page

Music Festival all set to Rock the Town!

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 21st June 2024 14:16

The 22nd Towcester Midsummer Music Festival will take place over the weekend of 21st to 23rd June 2024.

Showcasing musical talent from our town’s primary and secondary schools, as well as from music schools, performing arts academies to youngsters from rock school, it also provides a platform for local community choirs, orchestras and bands.

Community Act Tickets, from £2 per person, are on sale now on the festival website www.towcestermidsummermusic.co.uk where a programme of events can also be viewed and downloaded.

Town Centre pubs and venues also join in the festival atmosphere by arranging their own musical entertainment. Much of it is free or a small entrance donation, but some also need to be booked in advance. Visit the venue website or social media channels for more details.

The event is generously sponsored by many local businesses, individuals and organisations, without whom, the event could not go ahead.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will benefit the Town Mayor’s charities, which this year are South Northants Youth Engagement, Dogs For Good and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Please come along and support our young musicians and local groups.

Community Acts in a Nutshell:

SPONNE LUNCHTIME CONCERT – Students will perform a selection of solo performances and choral music.

1pm Friday 21st June 2024

St Lawrence Church - £2pp

 

YOUNG MUSICIANS – Performances from under 12s students from Nicholas Hawksmoor and Towcester CE Primary schools, Aspire Arts Academy and Towcester NMPAT.

5pm Friday 21st June 2024

Town Hall - £2pp

 

COMMUNITY CHOIRS CONCERT – Feat. Rock Choir, Songbirds, Heart & Music Community Choir

7:30pm Friday 21st June 2024

Town Hall - £7pp

 

OFFICIAL ADDRESS BY TOWN MAYOR WITH TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND

6pm Saturday 22nd June 2024

Market Square - Free

 

LET’S ROCK TOWCESTER – Feat. Music from Ukraine, Stagecoach Performing Arts and Towcester Rock School

6:20pm Saturday 22nd June 2024

Town Hall - £2pp

 

LINCOLN NOEL JAZZ TRIO – always a sell-out favourite!

8:30pm Saturday 22nd June 2024

Town Hall - £7pp

 

FIREWORK FINALE

10:30pm Saturday 22nd June 2024

View from Bury Mount - Free

 

SONGS OF PRAISE – music and refreshments

4pm Sunday 23rd June 2024

St Lawrence Church - Free

 

www.towcestermidsummermusic.co.uk

Registered Charity No.1174494

 

