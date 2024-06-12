Towcester Choral Society’s Summer Concert will be a celebration of the best in American choral music.
|Author: Rachel Robinson
|Published: 12th June 2024 06:24
Ticket price is £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s ( which includes refreshments and a programme)
There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; either by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk
(to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) , by calling 01908 542815, or you can use our online ticketing facility at
http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/
