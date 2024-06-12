  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Choral Society's Summer Concert will be a celebration of the best in American choral music.

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 12th June 2024 06:24
29th June 2024 at 7.30pm in St Lawrence Church, Towcester.
 
Towcester Choral Society’s Summer Concert will be a celebration of the best in American choral music.
29th June 2024 at 7.30pm in St Lawrence Church, Towcester. 
 
We’ll be transporting you from traditional American folksong,through Fats Waller, Gershwin, Porter and Hammerstein, to Copland, Bernstein, Billy Joel, Eric Whitacre and Sarah Quartel.  We’ll be accompanied by our own repetiteur Rowena Gibbons, as well as instrumentalists who will also perform their own sets.
 
There'll be songs you recognise and some that may well become your new favourites! A night that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a song in your heart!

Ticket price is £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s ( which includes refreshments and a programme) 

There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; either by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk 

(to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) , by calling 01908 542815, or you can use our online ticketing facility at

http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/

 



