Midsummer Music at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 11th June 2024 17:52

JoJo & The MoJos will be headlining the Friday night at Towcester Mill, with tickets just £4pp





Towcester's Midsummer Music Festival is due to take place for its 22nd year this year and Towcester Mill Brewery has a fantastic line up of acts once again!





The Midsummer Music Festival is all about the town coming together to enjoy some fantastic local musical talent, whether it's community choirs, school ensembles, solo artists, duos, trios and live bands! However it's also all about raising money for the Towcester Town Mayor's charities, which for 2024/2025 will be Macmillan Cancer Support, Dogs for Good and SNYE (South Northants Youth Engagement).



Last year, even though there were hundreds of people in the beer garden during the course of the weekend, sadly very little was raised for the charities. So, this year, to keep the spirit of the music festival alive, the Mill will be charging a nominal fee for the acts across three different sessions.





Events Manager, Kathryn Hunter, explains, "Towcester Midsummer Music Festival is such a fantastic event for the whole town to get behind and be involved in, but over the years its original intention to raise funds for local charities has been lost in all the musical excitement. As a result, this year the Mill is ticketing its acts, with the aim of raising a very ambitious £1,000 from ticket sales. If we can do this it will be a fantastic achievement in aid of three very worthwhile causes!"





This is how the sessions will be split:

Friday evening - ticketed session 6pm-11pm covering Craig Live and JoJo & The MoJos - £4pp

Saturday afternoon - ticketed session 12pm-6pm covering NHPS Y6 Choir, NN12 Community Choir and Towcester Studio Band - £2pp (primary aged children go free)

Saturday evening - ticketed session 7pm-11pm covering Open Mic session and The Dilemma - £4pp Towcester Mill will also have street food from Nonna Lucia's on the Friday evening and Moo Hatch on the Saturday afternoon and into the evening. They are also hoping the weather will be warm enough for everyone to enjoy some delicious ice cream from Gallone's who will also be there with their vintage trike during the afternoon!





Kathryn added, "One of the Mayor's charities, Dogs For Good, will also be outside the front of the Mill on Saturday afternoon, so why not pop along and find out more about this fabulous and very worthwhile charity?"





More details and tickets for all the sessions can be found on the website at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk . Do come along and support this amazing weekend!

