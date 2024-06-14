Join us in celebrating Armed Forces Week

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th June 2024 13:43

Residents across West Northants are invited to join in celebrations to mark Armed Forces Week.

In the week leading up to Armed Forces Day (Saturday, 29 June 2024) West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be organising a series of events aimed at celebrating and supporting the local Armed Forces Community including veterans, serving personnel, reserve forces, cadets, and their families.

To mark Armed Forces week WNC will host flag-raising events at Sessions House in Northampton, The Abbey in Daventry, and at the Forum in Towcester on Monday, 24 June 2024 from 10am. Each event will start with the opening remarks of a Deputy-Lieutenant, followed by a speech from the Chairman or a representative.

Members of the Armed Forces Community can also access free guided tours of County Hall. The tours will take place on Monday, 24 June at 4 pm and on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 at 4 pm.

Book a place on one of the County Hall Tours by emailing: Covenant.NCC@Westnorthants.gov.uk.

Businesses can also show their support to the Armed Forces by signing the Covenant, for more information visit the Armed Forces Northants website for more details.

