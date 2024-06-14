  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Join us in celebrating Armed Forces Week

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th June 2024 13:43

Residents across West Northants are invited to join in celebrations to mark Armed Forces Week.

Residents across West Northants are invited to join in celebrations to mark Armed Forces Week. 

In the week leading up to Armed Forces Day (Saturday, 29 June 2024) West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be organising a series of events aimed at celebrating and supporting the local Armed Forces Community including veterans, serving personnel, reserve forces, cadets, and their families. 

To mark Armed Forces week WNC will host flag-raising events at Sessions House in Northampton, The Abbey in Daventry, and at the Forum in Towcester on Monday, 24 June 2024 from 10am. Each event will start with the opening remarks of a Deputy-Lieutenant, followed by a speech from the Chairman or a representative.  

Members of the Armed Forces Community can also access free guided tours of County Hall.  The tours will take place on Monday, 24 June at 4 pm and on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 at 4 pm. 

Book a place on one of the County Hall Tours by emailing: Covenant.NCC@Westnorthants.gov.uk

Businesses can also show their support to the Armed Forces by signing the Covenant, for more information visit the Armed Forces Northants website for more details. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies