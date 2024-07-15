Businesses are invited to join Council's catering framework

Published: 18th June 2024

West Northamptonshire Council is looking to collaborate with a diverse range of caterers and suppliers to provide exceptional catering services tailored to a variety of events, including weddings, and corporate functions at Guildhall in Northampton.

The refreshed framework is structured into multiple Lots, allowing caterers to bid for the specific services that align best with their offerings. There's no limit to the number of Lots businesses can apply for, ensuring flexibility and opportunity for all. Whether you excel in international cuisine, dietary-specific menus, or culturally influenced dishes, there's a Lot for every type of service you offer. Importantly, there's no limit to the number of Lots you can apply for, ensuring flexibility and opportunity for growth.

In addition, we are looking to appoint a sole contractor for alcohol and bar services, who will work closely with all caterers within the framework.

Interested caterers and suppliers can find more information and submit their bids through our procurement portal by 15 July 2024.

