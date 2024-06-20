  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Mercedes preview Spain

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 20th June 2024 11:15
The team returns to Europe and heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas - the first leg of a triple header.
 
The team returns to Europe and heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas - the first leg of a triple header.
  • Toto Talks Spain 
  • Fact File: Spanish Grand Prix 
  • Stat Sheet: Spanish Grand Prix 

 
Toto Talks Spain 
 
We have continued to make incremental gains across the past few races. It was encouraging therefore to take another positive step forward in Canada. To see that translate into our strongest team result of the season so far is a reward for everyone's hard work. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a unique track, however. It has a narrow range of corner speeds and, with a newly re-laid surface, was something of an outlier compared to more traditional venues. We know our competitors will perform more strongly at upcoming races so we will need to continue to work hard to consistently get ourselves in the fight for podiums, and eventually race wins. 
 
Barcelona will provide a good test of our progress. It has a mix of fast, medium, and low speed corners, a long straight and plenty of elevation change. Tracks that contain this wide speed range have been a weakness of ours so far this year. This weekend will therefore provide another opportunity to evaluate our progress through our recent updates, and we hope to build on the positive momentum from Montreal. 
 
 
Fact File: Spanish Grand Prix 
  • The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is an ideal track for testing an F1 car, as it has a wide range of corner types and speeds, plus some long straights. Slow-speed corners like Turns 5 and 10 focus on mechanical grip, but high-speed sections such as Turns 3 and 9 test a car's aerodynamic grip. 
  • Sector three is incredibly important and drivers can find a lot of lap time here in the slow corners. It can be rare for a driver to set three purple sectors at the circuit, because maximising grip and being faster in sector one will overheat the tyres for the crucial third sector. 
  • The chicane in the final sector of the lap was removed for the 2023 race, reverting back to the previous track layout for the final two corners.
  • Most of the track's low-speed turns are left-handers and most of the right-handers are taken at high speeds. So slightly different car set-ups can be used on the left and right-hand sides, and that track characteristic also means the left tyres wear out quicker, while the right tyres experience lower temperatures. 
  • 24 of the 33 races that have taken place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have been won from pole.
  • The start of the ground effect era at the start of 2022 presented a very different challenge for the drivers around the track. For example, the long Turn 3 is now taken at 225 km/h, compared to 240 km/h in 2021. The fast Turn 9 is now a 250 km/h right-hander, whereas in 2021 it was taken at around 265 km/h. 
  • Along with Abu Dhabi, the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix saw the most DRS-assisted overtakes of any race last season, with 56.
  • Barcelona is the only track that George Russell has recorded two podium finishes at in Formula 1. (2022 and 2023)
  • The 2023 race was the best return of the year for the team, finishing P2 (Lewis) and P3 (George), bringing home 33 points.
  • Lewis recorded his 100th pole position at the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix. 
  • Lewis holds the record for most consecutive wins at a Grand Prix circuit with five in Barcelona (2017-2021). He shares this record with Ayrton Senna and Monaco (1989-1993)
  • George triumphed at Barcelona in 2018 while driving in Formula 2. He shared the podium that day with future F1 drivers Lando Norris and Nyck de Vries.

 
 
Stat Sheet: Spanish Grand Prix 
 
2024 Spanish Grand Prix 
 
Session  Local Time (CEST)  Brackley (BST)  Stuttgart (CEST) 
Practice 1 (Friday)  13:30 - 14:30  12:30 - 13:30  13:30 - 14:30 
Practice 2 (Friday)  17:00 - 18:00  16:00 - 17:00  17:00 - 18:00 
Practice 3 (Saturday)  12:30 - 13:30  11:30 - 12:30  12:30 - 13:30 
Qualifying (Saturday)  16:00 - 17:00  15:00 - 16:00  16:00 - 17:00 
Race (Sunday)  15:00  14:00  15:00 

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Spanish Grand Prix 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  DNF 
Mercedes  15  7  17  9  17  4  5 
Hamilton  17  6  11  6  9  5  1 
Russell  5  0  2  0  0  0  0 
MB Power  34  12  32  13  25  9  20 

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present) 
 
   Laps Completed  Distance Covered (km)  Corners Taken  Gear Changes  PETRONAS Fuel Injections 
Mercedes  2,933  14,857.275  52,163  150,546  111,760,000 
Hamilton  1,435  7,287.844  25,645  73,826  57,680,000 
Russell  1,498  7,569.431  26,518  76,720  59,920,000 
MB Power  10,950  55,360.117  193,913  563,199  438,280,000 

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  1-2 Wins  Front Row Lockouts 
Mercedes (All Time)  302  125  290  138  260  108  59  79 
Mercedes (Since 2010)  290  116  273  130  240  99  54  77 
Hamilton  341  103  197  104  175  67  N/A  N/A 
Russell  113  1  12  2  10  6  N/A  N/A 
MB Power  572  214  593  223  455  213  91  118 

 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies