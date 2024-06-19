  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
The Great Big Green Week

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 19th June 2024 11:05

The Great Big Green Week 8-16 June* 2024

Towcester Evening WI had a very successful Great Big Green Week.  The WI used money raised from their Show the Love Environmental Fair, held earlier in the year, to help various local projecpurchasing compost for Life @ no. 27 (helping people with their mental health) based in Towcester https://lifeatno27.com/

The theatre performances on Saturday were certainly a challenge with the weather – thunder, lightning, hailstones and heavy showers - but the show must go on and it was a great success!

Our thanks go to West Northamptonshire Council for leading this event and for the Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company https://www.loltheatre.co.uk/  for engaging the children and adults in an informative and amusing way. We would also like to thank the Rotary Club and CA-WN (Climate Action West Northants) for joining us to help deliver the green message.

All these local projects encompass many of the WI‘s Campaigns on issues that matter to women in our community:

Ø  Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife

Ø  Climate Change

Ø  SOS for Honeybees

Ø  End Plastic Soup

Ø  Food Waste

Ø  Repair, Recycle, Reuse

Ø  Make Time for Mental Health

https://www.thewi.org.uk/campaigns

* https://greatbiggreenweek.com/

