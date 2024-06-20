Residents urged to attend their Cervical Cancer Screening appointment

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 20th June 2024 10:03

This call comes after latest figures show 31% of those eligible in West Northants have yet to have had their cervical screening which is vital in helping to prevent the development of cancer.

With local data showing a percentage of people not taking up a cervical screening test, the local Public Health team is advising residents between the age of 25 to 64, who are eligible for cervical cancer screening to make sure they attend their screening appointment and remain up to date with their screening.

Cervical cancer is when abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix grow in an uncontrolled way and in time, form a growth also known as a tumour. If not caught early, cancer cells gradually grow into the surrounding tissues and may spread to other areas of the body which can be life threatening.

The human papilloma virus (HPV) is a major cause of the main types of cervical cancer. Most sexually active people come into contact with HPV during their lifetime. Most are harmless but some cause genital warts, and others cause abnormal growth of cells that can develop into cancer. HPV can be passed on through close skin to skin contact, usually during sexual activity. However, the risk of developing this disease is heightened if you have unprotected vaginal, oral, or anal sex, have any skin-to-skin contact of the genital area or share sex toys.

For a full list of those eligible for cervical cancer screening, please visit the NHS website.

To help prevent the development of cancer, cervical screening is carried out to test for these abnormal HPV cells. Cervical screening is the best way to protect yourself from cervical cancer and genital warts.

If you have not yet had your routine appointment or have missed your last appointment, please contact your GP to discuss further.

Dr Annapurna Sen, Consultant in Health Protection for West Northamptonshire Council says:

“It is really important for those eligible to accept their appointment invitation and get their cervical screening test done to help early detection of abnormal cells and to protect from developing cervical cancer and its complications. If you have missed your last appointment, please take the time to call your GP and discuss booking an appointment”.

“You can also help in protecting your children from the development of Cervical Cancer and Genital Warts by getting them vaccinated. Children aged 12 to 13 will be invited during Year 8 or Year 9 to receive the HPV (Human Papilloma virus) Vaccination. Parents are encouraged to consent and protect their children from these serious health issues.”

