NN12

>

News

>

Local News Are you ready for this year’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone? Author: Northants Police Published: 24th June 2024 09:30 The 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix arrives in the county in just under two weeks and officers from Northamptonshire Police are issuing advice to those planning to make their way to Silverstone. An estimated 480,000 people are expected to descend on South Northamptonshire for the four-day event which takes place between July 4-7 2024, with a record-breaking crowd set to be in attendance to watch Sunday’s main race. This year’s event will also include concerts by Stormzy and Kings of Leon while giant screens will also be showing coverage of the Euros, including a potential England quarter-final. As people prepare for their trip to the circuit, the Force is reminding them of the simple steps they can take to protect themselves and their possessions and to act responsibly throughout the event. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tompkins, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police again, said: “The Formula 1 British Grand Prix is the UK’s largest annual sporting event and as soon as the chequered flag comes down, our plans and preparation for the next police operation begin. “We are very experienced in the policing of this event, but each year brings its own challenges, and we simply cannot afford to become complacent. The security measures which are in place will be as stringent as ever, including a ring of steel Automatic Number Plate System and Life Facial Recognition technology. “Working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies, we will be in and around the circuit, the campsites and local area throughout the event to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe as possible British Grand Prix. A large number of officers, across the full breadth of our resources from armed response, roads policing, detectives and search teams (including dogs), will support our uniformed officers and staff, specials and volunteers at the event. Crime levels were low last year and if people commit a crime there is a high likelihood they will get caught, he warned. “We would ask everyone to check out our safety advice and crime prevention tips before setting off to help ensure everyone leaves the venue having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience. “More importantly, if you spot something which does not feel right, trust your gut instinct, and report it to us, or a member of the Silverstone team, straightaway. We would rather it be nothing than you have not told us at all.” You can stay up to date by following us on social media @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by ‘liking’ Northamptonshire Police on Facebook. Traffic management The traffic management plan is co-ordinated and delivered by the Highways Agency and event organisers – supported by Northamptonshire Police

Road users should allow plenty of time for their journey to and from the event due to the volume of traffic and increased pressures on the county’s roads

Road users should be aware of road signs and diversions when travelling to the event and follow any signposts that have been put in place

Spectators are advised to tune into Silverstone Radio for the latest updates on traffic advice Vehicle crime prevention Do not leave any property on display in vehicles. What may not be valuable to you, could be valuable to someone else

Most vehicle crime is opportunistic. Do not make it easy for them

Think – Remove it, Lock it, Keep it

Make sure you close your windows and lock your car, put your alarm on and use any visible security device, like a steering wheel lock Gadgets If you cannot live without your smart phone, tablet, or laptop during the race event, make sure you protect it. Download an anti-theft app before you set off; most are free, quick to install and will give us the best chance of finding your phone and hopefully catching the person who took it. To find and install an app go to your app store and search ‘anti-theft’

Before you leave, make sure someone back home has details of the make and model of your phone, its IMEI number and any password. Also note down the account username and password of your tracking app

When you arrive at Silverstone, please remember to be discreet with your phone and keep it out of sight

Register your property on www.immobilise.com. It takes only a few minutes and is free. Use a UV pen to write your postcode and house number on your stuff – it is invisible to the human eye but if your gadget comes into a police station, we will check it with our lights and return it to you Tent security Tents are, by their very nature, not secure. If you are spending a lot of time wandering around the venue, then your tent will spend a lot of time alone

Do not leave your valuables in your tent when it is unattended

Leave your tent untidy; do not make it easy for a thief to grab a bag with everything in it

Remove your wallet or purse from any clothing and keep it close to you while you sleep. Consider investing in a money belt which you can wear while you sleep

Consider purchasing some purse bells or purse alarms that activate when your purse is removed so you can hear if it is being stolen Personal safety Be aware of your surroundings and who is around you when you are paying for things. If you do need to use cash, do not take more money that you need. Most vendors accept contactless payments, or you can pay for items on your card. There are cash points on sites for those who need them

While walking around the Silverstone site and campsites try and stay with friends, especially at night. Stick to walking in well-lit areas where possible

Be aware of your surroundings. We would advise against wandering around wearing headphones

Consider the need to carry around a personal attack alarm - some are available with a torch

Do not challenge people looking through tents - report them to police or the Silverstone campsite/circuit staff Alcohol Please have a good time but remember that drinking too many hampers your judgment – one drink too many can lead to problems – not least forgetting where your tent is. You can also become prone to assault or robbery when drunk – so try not to have too much and keep aware of your surroundings

Northamptonshire Police will be conducting alcohol test purchasing operations throughout the event at the circuit and surrounding licensed premises. Officers will use policing powers to respond to underage drinking, including confiscating alcohol and contacting parents/carers, and breaches of licensing conditions Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.