West Northants put on heat-health alert as urgent weather warning issued

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 24th June 2024 13:13

After a very warm and dry weekend, the hot weather is expected to continue across West Northants until Thursday with temperatures predicted to reach the high 20Cs.

A Yellow Heat-Health Alert has been issued across the East Midlands today (Monday, 24 June 2024) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.

The warmer weather poses a much greater risk to the most vulnerable in our community, such as the very young and older people.

Residents are advised to remain cautious and seek advice from 111 if non-emergency health advice is required. 999 services should be used in emergencies only.

The top ways for staying safe in the heat are to:

  • Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.
  • Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.
  • Use cool spaces if going outdoors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.
  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.
  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.
  • If you have to go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

Stay up to date with by visiting our hot weather web pages.

