Local News Mercedes Power Show at Silverstone Festival Author: Deborah Tee Published: 26th June 2024 08:18





Since the 2014 introduction of the latest generation of 1.6-litre, turbocharged V6 power units complete with hybrid energy recovery systems, the team has amassed no fewer than eight Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ Championships – six of those taken by Lewis Hamilton and one by Nico Rosberg.



The locally-based team will honour those remarkable achievements with a stellar, one-off showcase at the home of the British Grand Prix where the Silver Arrows team has won in front of a home crowd seven times since 2014.



Billed as A Decade of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Power, the display will feature five seminal F1 winning cars – two of Hamilton’s title winners from 2017 and 2019 accompanied by those raced by Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in 2014, 2018 and 2022 (photos below).



While busy at Zandvoort over the Festival weekend, all four drivers will be represented by their distinctive helmets which will be on prominent show together with a pair of modern era, high-tech Hybrid F1 power units.



“Mercedes-AMG PETRONS F1 has been the dominant force during the latest era of hybrid engines and this is an exclusive display that no Formula 1 fan – especially those fans of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell – will want to miss,” emphasised Nick Wigley, Event Director. “The Silverstone Festival prides itself in celebrating all eras of Grand Prix race history – both on and off the circuit – and this very special showcase will bring the F1 story right up-to-date. It will not only give Festival visitors a very rare opportunity to see these GP winners up close but also provide them with a rare insight into the innovative technologies that propel modern F1 cars.”



As well as four spectacular races for much-loved Grand Prix cars from yesteryear, this summer’s Silverstone Festival will also honour Ayrton Senna with the biggest-ever display of cars raced by the Brazilian legend at the circuit where he famously took more victories than at any other worldwide venue.



Further fuelling Formula 1 fever at the Festival, fans will also be able to get up close to a number of current F1 show cars in the event’s ever-popular FanZone. And admittance to all these exhibits is included in the price of all Silverstone Festival tickets.



All tickets also give access to 30 hours of epic track action, both racing paddocks, the mouthwatering Foodie Fest, an Adrenaline Zone with funfair rides for all ages, the tyre-spinning Shift & Drift Zone, the award-winning Silverstone Museum plus live music on all three evening which this year includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted and Olly Murs.



Details of all tickets – including camping and hospitality options – can be found

