Charity honoured to receive prestigious King’s Award

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd July 2024 12:21

A charity that works to alleviate hunger and provide for those in need across Northamptonshire has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation received the award from His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, in recognition of the support it gives to people in need across the county.

Equivalent to an MBE, the award is the highest that can be given to voluntary groups in the UK.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was established in 2020 in response to the pandemic and since then has provided invaluable aid to thousands of people.

It has supported more than 83,000 people through distributing food parcels and supporting school children by providing breakfast boxes, school shoes, and technology to help them with their studies.

It also tackles loneliness and improves wellbeing through a range of local clubs and groups as well as via its Doorstep Buddies programme, which provides regular home visits to people who are socially isolated.

The charity works with a range of organisations including local schools, Community Mental Health Teams, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, Northamptonshire Social Services, and Northamptonshire HM Prisons and Probation service.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation said: "We are so, so honoured to receive this award. Our amazing team of volunteers are the absolute heart of our charity, and we couldn’t do what we do without their amazing, continued support. It is a delight to have made such a significant impact in Northamptonshire, and for everybody’s hard work to be recognised in such a fantastic way. I want to say a huge thanks to all our volunteers, trustees, and donors - this wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire said: “It is wonderful that the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has been recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This award is much deserved and one that truly honours the incredible work the Foundation does and the impact it has on people’s lives across Northamptonshire every day.

“The Foundation has grown considerably since it was originally established and the breadth of support they offer is remarkable, all achievable due to their magnificent volunteers that contribute their time to help others. A truly exceptional foundation.”

To find out more about the Foundation or how you can get involved, please visit their website on https://mccarthydixon.org.uk/

