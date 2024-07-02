Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - July 2024
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 2nd July 2024 18:10
The Wood Oven visits Towcester Mill on the first Tuesday of every month from 5.30pm-8.30pm
Join Towcester Mill Brewery this July!! Pop along this month for all its usual regular events, plus the Mill's Jazz Night a week on Wednesday and its annual Crayfish Festival in conjunction with Crayfish Capers Ltd at the end of the month.
Let's hope the sun shines and the beer garden is in full flow this month!
Here's what's lined up this month:
Here's what's lined up this month:
- Tuesday 2 July 2024 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS 8pm-10pm
- Wednesday 10 July - JAZZ NIGHT 8pm-10pm
- Thursday 11 July - OPEN MIC NIGHT 7pm-10pm
- Sunday 14 July - FOLK AT THE MILL 2pm-5pm
- Thursday 18 July - HITMIX BINGO! from 7.30pm
- Friday 19 July - CRAIG LIVE 7pm-10pm
- Wednesday 24 July - VINYL NIGHT 7pm-10pm
- Thursday 28 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL from 12pm
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- Tues 2 July 2024 with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.