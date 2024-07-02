What's On at the Mill - July 2024

The Wood Oven visits Towcester Mill on the first Tuesday of every month from 5.30pm-8.30pm





Join Towcester Mill Brewery this July!! Pop along this month for all its usual regular events, plus the Mill's Jazz Night a week on Wednesday and its annual Crayfish Festival in conjunction with Crayfish Capers Ltd at the end of the month.

Let's hope the sun shines and the beer garden is in full flow this month!



Here's what's lined up this month:

Tuesday 2 July 2024 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS 8pm-10pm

Wednesday 10 July - JAZZ NIGHT 8pm-10pm

Thursday 11 July - OPEN MIC NIGHT 7pm-10pm

Sunday 14 July - FOLK AT THE MILL 2pm-5pm

Thursday 18 July - HITMIX BINGO! from 7.30pm

Friday 19 July - CRAIG LIVE 7pm-10pm

Wednesday 24 July - VINYL NIGHT 7pm-10pm

Thursday 28 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL from 12pm PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 2 July 2024 with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 2 July 2024 with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas Check out the Mill's Street Food page via its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

