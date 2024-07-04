  • Bookmark this page

Mercedes preview Silverstone

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 4th July 2024 10:11

The final leg of the triple header takes place just down the road from the team's factory at Mercedes AMG Petronas Silverstone.

  • Toto Talks Britain 
  • Fact File: British Grand Prix 
  • Stat Sheet: British Grand Prix
 
Toto Talks Britain 
 
We head to Silverstone encouraged by our weekend in Austria. We capitalised on the opportunities that presented themselves to claim victory. We were running an honest third on track, not too far behind the leading duo. When they tangled, we were there to take advantage. That is due to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth over the recent months. Our incremental gains have brought us closer to the front and turned us into regular podium contenders. Everyone is focused on maintaining that positive trajectory and getting ourselves into the fight for victories on a regular basis. We are optimistic that we can achieve this. There is a great energy and momentum within the team and last weekend's result only adds to that. 
 
Turning to this weekend, Silverstone is something of a home race for our team, being close to both our technical centres in Brackley and Brixworth. It is always fantastic to see our factory-based team members in the grandstands. I'm sure the British fans will also be out in force cheering on the team, and both Lewis and George; the atmosphere each and every year is exceptional. On track, the battle at the front is tight. We will have to be at our best to challenge for the podium once again. That is our aim, though, and we are excited for the challenge. 
 
 
Fact File: British Grand Prix 
  • At 5.891km, the Silverstone Circuit is the fifth-longest on the F1 calendar and only Spa-Francorchamps (7.004km), Baku (6.003km), Las Vegas (6.201km) and Jeddah (6.174km) are longer.
  • Maggotts, Becketts, Chapel - Silverstone boasts some of the most iconic names for corners in the whole of motorsport, and it is one of only three tracks in F1 where engineers give names to the corners and not numbers, the other two being Spa-Francorchamps and Monaco. 
  • Drivers complete almost 80% of a lap at full throttle at Silverstone, the third-highest percentage seen so far this season after Australia and Saudi Arabia
  • Drivers experience some of the highest lateral g-forces of the season at Silverstone with a maximum of 5.2g at Stowe (Turn 15). To give you some idea of what that means, the average weight of a human head with a helmet is 7kg, so the driver's neck is being pulled from side to side with a force of 35kg at this point. 
  • Silverstone is something of a home race for the team. The Brackley factory is a mere nine miles away and the home of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains at Brixworth is just over 20 miles from the track.
  • The team has eight wins at Silverstone since returning to the sport in 2010 and has taken home a podium in each of the last 11 seasons.
  • Between 2013 and 2020, the team scored eight consecutive pole positions at the British Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Valtteri Bottas.
  • This is the third season in a row the team will have an all-British driver line-up at the British Grand Prix.
  • At nearly 650m, the run down to the first braking point is the second longest on the 2024 F1 calendar. Only Mexico (767.5m) is longer.

 
 
Stat Sheet: British Grand Prix 
 
2024 British Grand Prix 
 
Session  Local Time (BST)  Brackley (BST)  Stuttgart (CEST) 
Practice 1 (Friday)  12:30 - 13:30  12:30 - 13:30  13:30 - 14:30 
Practice 2 (Friday)  16:00 - 17:00  16:00 - 17:00  17:00 - 18:00 
Practice 3 (Saturday)  11:30 - 12:30  11:30 - 12:30  12:30 - 13:30 
Qualifying (Saturday)  15:00 - 16:00  15:00 - 16:00  16:00 - 17:00 
Race (Sunday)  15:00  15:00  16:00 

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the British Grand Prix 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  DNF 
Mercedes  17  9  21  10  17  8  2 
Hamilton  18  8  14  7  9  5  0 
Russell  7  0  0  0  0  0  1 
MB Power  33  14  39  15  28  11  17 

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present) 
 
   Laps Completed  Distance Covered (km)  Corners Taken  Gear Changes  PETRONAS Fuel Injections 
Mercedes  3,577  17,751.536  59,911  177,614  143,600,000 
Hamilton  1,765  8,770.386  29,609  87,690  70,880,000 
Russell  1,812  8,981.150  30,302  89,924  72,480,000 
MB Power  13,364  66,181.548  222,627  663,403  533,600,000 

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  1-2 Wins  Front Row Lockouts 
Mercedes (All Time)  304  126  292  138  260  108  59  79 
Mercedes (Since 2010)  292  117  275  130  240  99  54  77 
Hamilton  343  103  198  104  175  67  N/A  N/A 
Russell  115  2  13  2  10  6  N/A  N/A 
MB Power  574  215  597  224  457  215  92  118 

 
