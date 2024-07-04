Mercedes preview Silverstone
|Author: Bradley Lord
|Published: 4th July 2024 10:11
The final leg of the triple header takes place just down the road from the team's factory at Mercedes AMG Petronas Silverstone.
- Toto Talks Britain
- Fact File: British Grand Prix
- Stat Sheet: British Grand Prix
Toto Talks Britain
We head to Silverstone encouraged by our weekend in Austria. We capitalised on the opportunities that presented themselves to claim victory. We were running an honest third on track, not too far behind the leading duo. When they tangled, we were there to take advantage. That is due to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth over the recent months. Our incremental gains have brought us closer to the front and turned us into regular podium contenders. Everyone is focused on maintaining that positive trajectory and getting ourselves into the fight for victories on a regular basis. We are optimistic that we can achieve this. There is a great energy and momentum within the team and last weekend's result only adds to that.
Turning to this weekend, Silverstone is something of a home race for our team, being close to both our technical centres in Brackley and Brixworth. It is always fantastic to see our factory-based team members in the grandstands. I'm sure the British fans will also be out in force cheering on the team, and both Lewis and George; the atmosphere each and every year is exceptional. On track, the battle at the front is tight. We will have to be at our best to challenge for the podium once again. That is our aim, though, and we are excited for the challenge.
Fact File: British Grand Prix
- At 5.891km, the Silverstone Circuit is the fifth-longest on the F1 calendar and only Spa-Francorchamps (7.004km), Baku (6.003km), Las Vegas (6.201km) and Jeddah (6.174km) are longer.
- Maggotts, Becketts, Chapel - Silverstone boasts some of the most iconic names for corners in the whole of motorsport, and it is one of only three tracks in F1 where engineers give names to the corners and not numbers, the other two being Spa-Francorchamps and Monaco.
- Drivers complete almost 80% of a lap at full throttle at Silverstone, the third-highest percentage seen so far this season after Australia and Saudi Arabia
- Drivers experience some of the highest lateral g-forces of the season at Silverstone with a maximum of 5.2g at Stowe (Turn 15). To give you some idea of what that means, the average weight of a human head with a helmet is 7kg, so the driver's neck is being pulled from side to side with a force of 35kg at this point.
- Silverstone is something of a home race for the team. The Brackley factory is a mere nine miles away and the home of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains at Brixworth is just over 20 miles from the track.
- The team has eight wins at Silverstone since returning to the sport in 2010 and has taken home a podium in each of the last 11 seasons.
- Between 2013 and 2020, the team scored eight consecutive pole positions at the British Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Valtteri Bottas.
- This is the third season in a row the team will have an all-British driver line-up at the British Grand Prix.
- At nearly 650m, the run down to the first braking point is the second longest on the 2024 F1 calendar. Only Mexico (767.5m) is longer.
Stat Sheet: British Grand Prix
2024 British Grand Prix
|Session
|Local Time (BST)
|Brackley (BST)
|Stuttgart (CEST)
|Practice 1 (Friday)
|12:30 - 13:30
|12:30 - 13:30
|13:30 - 14:30
|Practice 2 (Friday)
|16:00 - 17:00
|16:00 - 17:00
|17:00 - 18:00
|Practice 3 (Saturday)
|11:30 - 12:30
|11:30 - 12:30
|12:30 - 13:30
|Qualifying (Saturday)
|15:00 - 16:00
|15:00 - 16:00
|16:00 - 17:00
|Race (Sunday)
|15:00
|15:00
|16:00
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the British Grand Prix
|Starts
|Wins
|Podium Places
|Poles
|Front Row
|Fastest Laps
|DNF
|Mercedes
|17
|9
|21
|10
|17
|8
|2
|Hamilton
|18
|8
|14
|7
|9
|5
|0
|Russell
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|MB Power
|33
|14
|39
|15
|28
|11
|17
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)
|Laps Completed
|Distance Covered (km)
|Corners Taken
|Gear Changes
|PETRONAS Fuel Injections
|Mercedes
|3,577
|17,751.536
|59,911
|177,614
|143,600,000
|Hamilton
|1,765
|8,770.386
|29,609
|87,690
|70,880,000
|Russell
|1,812
|8,981.150
|30,302
|89,924
|72,480,000
|MB Power
|13,364
|66,181.548
|222,627
|663,403
|533,600,000
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One
|Starts
|Wins
|Podium Places
|Poles
|Front Row
|Fastest Laps
|1-2 Wins
|Front Row Lockouts
|Mercedes (All Time)
|304
|126
|292
|138
|260
|108
|59
|79
|Mercedes (Since 2010)
|292
|117
|275
|130
|240
|99
|54
|77
|Hamilton
|343
|103
|198
|104
|175
|67
|N/A
|N/A
|Russell
|115
|2
|13
|2
|10
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|MB Power
|574
|215
|597
|224
|457
|215
|92
|118
