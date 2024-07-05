Cost of living support on offer at summer roadshows

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th July 2024 13:49

A series of cost-of-living roadshow events and pop-up stalls will be held across West Northamptonshire this summer to highlight the support available to residents.

People are encouraged to go along to speak to a range of organisations to find out what help is available to them and where to find it. Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the events will offer information on accessing grants, money and debt advice, wellbeing tips and much more.

WNC's wellbeing service and community partners will be at:

Woodford Halse Community Food Larder (The Nest, Woodford Halse Primary Academy, Scrivens Hill, NN11 3SU) on Tuesday 9 July from Midday to 2.30pm

(The Nest, Woodford Halse Primary Academy, Scrivens Hill, NN11 3SU) on Tuesday 9 July from Midday to 2.30pm Duston Library Welcoming Space (Pendle Road, Duston, NN5 6DT) on Wednesday 17 July from 2pm to 4pm

(Pendle Road, Duston, NN5 6DT) on Wednesday 17 July from 2pm to 4pm Albanian Cultural Association Welcoming Space (Leicester Street, Northampton, NN1 3RS) on Wednesday 24 July from 10am to 1.30pm

(Leicester Street, Northampton, NN1 3RS) on Wednesday 24 July from 10am to 1.30pm Saints Community Trust Welcoming Space (St James Park, Churchill Way, Brackley, NN13 7EJ) on Wednesday 14 August from 10am - 12.30pm

(St James Park, Churchill Way, Brackley, NN13 7EJ) on Wednesday 14 August from 10am - 12.30pm Towcester SNVB Community Larder (The Riverside Centre, Islington Road, Towcester, NN12 6AU) on Thursday 22 August from 10am to 11.15am.

The service will also have a presence at Moulton’s Community Mature Drive Roadshow, Kings Heath Community Funday, Southbrook Community Funday and Northampton Pride.

For those who are unable to attend these events but are keen to find out more, WNC's cost of living support hub is full of information and advice to help all residents find the support and help available to them.

If someone is unable to access the internet, they can also call the Council's customer services team from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday on 0300 126 7000 and speak to somebody directly about the support available.

