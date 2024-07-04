British Formula One Grand Prix to turbo charge event management research

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 4th July 2024 14:00

As hundreds of thousands of race fans head for Silverstone Circuit this weekend, an academic from the University of Northampton (UON) is preparing to learn everything she can from one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Claire Drakeley is a Senior Lecturer in Events Management at UON and part way through a PhD in which she exploreshow critical decisions are made as events are taking place.

She has been granted unprecedented access to the Event Control Room over this summer to see how the highly experienced Silverstone team make decisions.

Claire said: “My observations will help make sure that the modelling I use to create my final framework is grounded in the reality of event management and my research will truly reflect the strategies and situational judgement being used for decision-making in the events industry.

“We already have a deep connection with Silverstone, I’ll be sat alongside many of our graduates now employed by the circuit and there will be many more UON students working at the F1 GP this year as Zone Managers, Race Makers and site staff, applying the knowledge and experiences gained at university over the last year to help make this major event run smoothly.”

“So, I’m very grateful to the circuit for this access, their collaboration will have a meaningful impact on the outcome of my research.”

